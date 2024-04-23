Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital authority bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a field based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. Coach others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business.!

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability in enterprise-level technical leadership and service delivery roles in large scale projects

8+ years of application development on Microsoft stack using microservices design pattern

Strong technical skills across a range of enterprise-level technologies, including Azure Application deployment, container based microservices design, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Functions, Python, Kusto

Good understanding of application development involving frontend technologies e.g. Angular, React etc., backend technologies e.g. Spring Boot, .NET services etc. with cloud hosted databases

Proficient in various system integration designs, including implementation using REST/SOAP web services, event-based integrations using integration platforms e.g. MuleSoft!

Good understanding of non-functional aspects of development e.g. error handling, centralised logging, caching etc.

Sound experience of Cloud RDS, SQL and NoSQL Databases

Good understanding of DevOps CICD pipelines deployment and maintenance e.g. Jenkins, GIT, ADO pipelines etc.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology including tools like MS ADO, Task planning and effort estimation

Capture business requirements, draft technical specifications, solutions, support release schedules!

Experience of supporting technical architecture reviews, design documentation updates and triage of high impact incidents

Tight-knit collaboration skills to work with other technical teams, including infrastructure, security, OSIT and OEM, to ensure solutions integrate effectively.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.