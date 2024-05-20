Job summary

Entity:
Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Field to drive improved performance across our business.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience or 7 full lifecycle deliveries with the Maritime market using either an iterative or waterfall approach while having engaged other digital subject areas in the development of digital solutions.

Experience of working across various Shipping business domain areas like Engineering & Marine, procurement, Fleet Management, safety and compliance, HR etc.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology including tools like MS ADO, Task planning and effort estimation.

Working experience of business process mapping using tools like Visio, Mural etc.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to executive level.

Working experience of data requirements capturing to drive business insights and business intelligence reporting dashboards.

Demonstrated experience managing BA domain in complex/ enterprise projects from start to finish, with a track record of delivering successful outcome.

Strong understanding of business process management and optimization methodologies and tools.

Experience working with technical teams which have designed and implemented enterprise-level solutions



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working



Skills:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



