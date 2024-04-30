Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Develop Power Apps solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform, including Dataverse. Participate and help drive governance of the Power Platforms and provide operational support. Must be able to translate relevant business requirements into proposed designs/technology solutions. Must be able to understand/ review functional specifications and translate into defined code including building in compliance and standard documentation. Must be able to peer review code. Able to create a clear vision & improve value from current applications & emerging technologies in the Power Platform pillar.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degreePL-400 Certification C#, ASP.NET,HTML5/CSS3/Bootstrap and React frameworks.

3-5 years of relevant experience working with large scale Enterprise Azure environments and deep understanding of Azure PaaS and the underlying Infrastructure

Strong development knowledge on Microsoft stack (Azure and O365).

Experience in Power Virtual Agent, AI Builder, and RPA is a plus.

Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level.

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience supplying and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Role Specific additional skills requested>>

Ability to create custom connectors for Power Automate. Broad knowledge of the O365 platform and Azure ecosystem.

Deep expertise in building canvas apps and model driven apps using Dataverse including expertise in Dataverse security.

Development knowledge on CRM Plugins, CRM Workflows.

Development knowledge on PCF Controls for both canvas and model driven apps.

Strong development knowledge on customization of Views/forms using JavaScript.

Core Skills Expectations :

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create new value for the organization by gathering, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Source control and code management - The practice of supervising and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of standard processes such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific turning point (waterfall)

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.