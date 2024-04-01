This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer role will be part of Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) Integration Services DevOps team crafting and building most technically sophisticated integration solutions to integrate disparate BP enterprise best-of-breed applications. Work with Integration Stakeholders to gain and analyze requirements and translate into technical integration specifications for developing efficient integration APIs or solutions. This role will also involve custom improvements to the system, as well as the support of the existing system. This role is based in Pune, India and collaborates with the GPTA Integration Services Lead Product Manager

Responsible for the complete life cycle from requirements and analysis to design and development of integration solutions.

Provide mentorship on and ensure compliance to reference architectures, programming standards, design documentation, testing standards, and other best practices for developing high-quality coordinated enterprises software systems.

10 years of software development experience and at least 7 years of experience in Integration and J2EE Technologies.

Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and detailing Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) based solutions using integration suite of products.

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate integration design patterns and building solutions.

Experience in designing and implementing software solutions in the areas of: Business Activity Monitoring (BAM)business Process Management (BPM)complex Event Processing (CEP)business-to-business (B2B) integration.

Diverse experience in other Object-Oriented programming languages such as C#, Python.

Domain exposure in Commodity Trading.

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly conscientious.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment.

Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Have superb communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, open, fair and of high integrity.

Information security - The justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.