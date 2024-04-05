Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



As a Software Tester, we play a meaningful role to work in close partnership with business and I&E customer teams in ensuring the quality and reliability of GPTA software products. This role requires a thorough attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and responsible for designing and implementing test plans, identifying defects, and collaborating with multi-functional teams to deliver high-quality software products/solutions.

Understanding real-time Integration technologies, requirements and crafting key test work you're doing such as test strategies, plans scripts, scenarios, and test data!

Collaborate with various GPTA functional teams, and customers to develop comprehensive test plans and strategies based on project and BAU requirements.

Communicate successfully Test estimation, scheduling, requirements traceability, execution, testing progress, issues, and risks and reporting results to various integration collaborators.

Implement various types of tests including functional, regression, integration, and performance testing. Also use testing tools and frameworks to automate test cases where applicable.

Identify, prioritize, and report defects using established processes and tools and work closely with developers to troubleshoot and resolve issues in a timely manner and ensure the quality of software releases.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment on project goals and quality standards.

Support Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities.

Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in software testing.

Identify opportunities to enhance testing processes, tools, and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.

Ensure operational integrity of the GPTA applications, taking into account architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or related

Minimum 7-10 years formal testing experience in a structured working environment.

Proficiency in writing clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving and testing skills with a keen attention to detail.

Demonstrable experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing heterogeneous technologies, multiple best-of-breed applications and its real-time integrations.

Good SQL skills to analyze data in databases such as Oracle, Postgres, SQL Server.

Solid understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and techniques.

Experience with Change Management, Documentation and Release Management

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies and participation in Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail and ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Superb communication skills, both written and verbal, with ability to collaborate effectively with developers, product managers and other customers to deliver high-quality software products,

Continuous learning mindset, staying updated with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in software testing.

Proficiency in manual and automated testing methodologies with a solid grasp of software testing principles and techniques.

Broad experience in crafting test plans, test cases and test scripts based on project requirements and specifications.

Domain exposure in Commodity Trading

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment.

Hands-on experience with testing tools such as Selenium, Junit, or similar automation frameworks



