Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Background:

North American Gas & Power is part of bp’s trading business based in Houston Texas, USA. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar.!

Role Description:

This role will be part of the GPTA Gas Solutions team which supports the Endur Gas Trading System. This role will be responsible for deliveries across all functional areas including Operations (T&O), Commercial, Commodity Risk, Settlements, Tax and Reference Data. This role will also involve custom improvements to the system, as well as the support of the existing system. We are looking for a software developer with fair understanding of the Endur ETRM system!

The role will include but is not limited to:

Implementing and extending new features in the Endur ETRM system to enable new business initiatives. Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient software solutions.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end systems landscape which meets business requirements.

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur

Implementing a test regime to ensure code quality across the delivery.

Working within an agile framework

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Provide regular reporting to project management.!

The candidate should have excellent programming and interpersonal skills and experience gained in a commercial environment, as set out below.

Crucial Experience:

Proven C# programming skills!

Hands on and authority level experience of Endur, preferably experience of the C# Open Component API, user defined reports, instrument management.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities.

Proven skills on full software development lifecycle; release management; version control; unit testing

Understanding of agile framework for software delivery, Azure Dev Ops (or similar)

Good understanding of Endur data model.

Preferred Experience:

Trade lifecycle & risk management.

Experience with gas and/or power market.

Gas & Power asset optimisation

Nice to Have Experience:

AWS cloud infrastructure and services

Valuation of gas and power instruments



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



