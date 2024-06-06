Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a field based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the Field to drive improved performance across our business.!

You accept a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective great teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.!

Background:

North American Gas & Power is part of bp’s trading business based in Houston Texas, USA. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar.!

Role Description:

This role will be part of the GPTA Gas Solutions team which supports the Endur Gas Trading System. This role will be responsible for deliveries across all functional areas including Operations (T&O), Commercial, Commodity Risk, Settlements, Tax and Reference Data. !

This role will also involve custom improvements to the system, as well as the support of the existing system. We are looking for a software developer with fair understanding of the Endur ETRM system!

The role will include but is not limited to:

Implementing and extending new features in the Endur ETRM system to enable new business initiatives. Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient software solutions. Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end systems landscape which meets business requirements. Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur. Implementing a test regime to ensure code quality across the delivery. Working within an agile framework. Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant.

Provide regular reporting to project management. The candidate should have excellent programming and interpersonal skills and experience gained in a commercial environment, as set out below.

Crucial Experience:

Proven C# programming skills!

Hands on and authority level experience of Endur, preferably experience of the C# Open Component API, user defined reports, instrument management. Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities. Validated skills on full software development lifecycle; release management; version control; unit testing. Understanding of agile framework for software delivery, Azure Dev Ops (or similar). Good understanding of Endur data model.

Preferred Experience:

Trade lifecycle & risk management, Experience with gas and/or power market, Gas & Power asset optimisation

Nice to Have Experience:

AWS cloud infrastructure and services, Valuation of gas and power instruments



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



