Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As the senior integration engineer working in a team of engineers covering integration across Identity & Access Management (IAM) processes your key accountabilities of the role are :

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do!

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Prioritise and deliver work using agile methods including owning delivery and outcome of all work packages and work items assigned to you and support backlog prioritisation.

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Act as a leader with vision in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing

Establish team capability through formal and informal coaching to ensure sustainable performance delivery and continuous development

Systematically manage organizational knowledge to bring value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making.

Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results

Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

Track and manage changes to code using standard methodologies, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks

Provide effective leadership to the team helping and enabling them to achieve better results.

Promote a culture of agility, continuous improvement and accept opportunities provided through increased automation

Collaborate with peers across I&E teams to help evolve the capability in I&E ET&SE as a subject area

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree.

At least 5 years experience in integration technology implementation and design

Proven hands on experience in the Identity & Access Management (IAM) domain with knowledge of key elements of process in IAM (JML, access governance, SOD etc)

Minimum of 3 years experience with IBM IBM Security Directory Integrator or Tivoli Directory Integrator as a integration developer or lead ideally with experience in orchestration integrations across IAM processes

Experience and skill in one or more of MFT, EAI, ESB, API, Streaming technologies and tools

Proven knowledge in the application of modern service delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of product based delivery

Prior experience of having worked in cloud based set up for building integrations using cloud native tools/products

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Strong communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing skills.

Continual emerging technology monitoring and staying abreast of integration technologies and patterns

Strong inclusive leadership and people management

Accept a culture of continuous improvement.

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects!

Broad experience supplying and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.