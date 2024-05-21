This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is undergoing a transformation with digital capability at the heart of this new vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you bring specialized expertise to the team, focusing on strategic technology platforms and the integration of market solutions into bps technological framework. This role merges technical product knowledge with IT operations to improve delivery efficiency and support growth initiatives within Site Operations, aligned with the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Strategy across ANZ.



In partnership with M&C teams, Digital Enterprise focuses on delivering technical solutions that improve business value and customer experience. You'll lead all aspects of the entire lifecycle of technical products and services, ensuring optimal performance, compliance with standards, and alignment with IT outcomes.



By fostering continuous improvement approach, you'll encourage innovation and operational efficiency, collaborating with cross-disciplinary teams to maintain system stability, security, and performance.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams : Work with Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, Architects, SecOps, and Product Owners to deliver value through specialized skills.

Optimize Market Solutions : Collaborate with vendors and partners to increase the usage and value of the appropriate technology platforms.

Ensure Operational Integrity : Maintain operational integrity of built systems, ensuring compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as strategic policy controls.

Mentorship : Mentor others and act as a conduit to connect and align the broader organization.

Support Delivery Activities: Assist in day-to-day delivery tasks, including change, release, major incident management, resilience planning, vulnerability, and risk management. Ensure the safe adoption of new technologies and maintain digital inventories of hardware and software. Build knowledge to drive innovation and enhance business value.



About You -

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field; ITIL qualification is a plus but not mandatory.

Over 5 years in scaled Service Delivery roles, managing software vendors, outsourced service providers, and internal teams.

Expertise in modern service delivery methods, including Site Reliability Engineering, traditional ITIL, and Product-Based delivery models.

Proactively manage risks, contract performance, compliance, and opportunities for improvement, ensuring alignment with business objectives.

Supervise service delivery against SLAs, maintain service records, and ensure products meet service acceptance criteria.

Implement engagement plans, handle issues, capture feedback, and improve relationships with customers and stakeholders.



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, Global Share match, fuel discounts & Health Insurance

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.