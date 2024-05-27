Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
We are hiring for the Customer Identity Platform (CIP) where we facilitate a self-service developer experience that allows us to create a scalable and intuitive offering for our internal developers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use customer & consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides an excellent opportunity to work at the groundbreaking of high-impact platform in bp!
The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.
Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills
Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform
Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.
Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree.
Minimum 10 years of hands- on experience in cloud platform architecture such as AWS (preferred), Azure or Google Cloud Platform.
Expertise in architecting highly available, cost-optimized, and secure designs for both cloud and on-premises environments.
Hands-on experience in infrastructure as code (IaC) using Terraform or AWS CloudFormation or similar.
Proficiency in YAML for defining CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure configurations by using Azure DevOps or similar tools.
Understanding of privilege control mechanisms for secure access and authorization within cloud environments.
Familiarity with microservice architecture such as containerization technologies in Docker and Kubernetes and promote DevOps practices.
Proficiency in Javascript/Typescript, Python programming language for building CLI tools, automation scripts, and cloud-native applications.
Experience with AWS WAF, including ACL rules, rules groups, and web ACL configuration for protecting web applications against common security threats.
Provide technical guidance and support to team members, promoting knowledge sharing and collaboration.
Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ & practical intelligence, with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level
Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery
Experience with Linux operating systems, particularly CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or windows including setup, configuration, maintenance, and security hardening.
Strong proficiency in implementing release deployment standards, with a consistent record in tackle, resolving packaging, compilation, and database-related issues.
Proven teammate with superb communication and collaboration skills, able to successfully work within multi-functional teams to achieve project goals.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
