Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital authority bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a field based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective standout colleague, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

ITIL v3/v4 Certification or equivalent practical experience

SCRUM and/or AGILE certifications

Awareness of Product Management principle

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Working knowledge of key concepts of Drilling, Completions and Interventions and awareness of the Digital systems that support these operations

Specifically, in-depth knowledge of Real-Time Data Aggregation and Visualization systems with recent hands-on experience.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level!

Experience on web services Integration (SOAP, REST, and JSON) and good understanding of web programming (AngularJS, React, CSS, XML)

Experience with PowerAutomate and other related technologies used in networking and infrastructure administration.!

Familiarity with IT infrastructure components, networking protocols, and cloud technologies.

Ability to work in a team environment and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical customers.

Experience of working in a sophisticated multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment

Keen eye for gaps, complexity reduction and simplification without compromising requirements.

Proven grounding in business insight and ability to think out of the box



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.