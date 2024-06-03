This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is rejuvenating itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer is a digital guide, bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.

This role will plan and host large virtual and onsite community events and find ways to increase our visibility, aiming to expand our community. Will handle individual and team productivity support tickets to guide users in overcoming their problems and finding opportunities for stabilizing and automating their tasks. Innovation plays a key part, as the role will continue to seek out ways leverage automation and AI to simplify and stabilizing.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. This person will advocate and lead in this and promote an environment of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the knowledge of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what to build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor team and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures.

Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Required Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree with experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Relevant Microsoft certifications preferred

Required Experience and Job role:

Validated Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with knowledge to operate across sophisticated business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level

Authority in Microsoft Teams and related integrations to get the most out of available features.

Proficient in information management, including tools such SharePoint and OneDrive, with a keen awareness of data policies.

Highly proficient in other M365 products such as Outlook, OneNote, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, and Planner.

Skilled in Power Automate and ways to optimize productivity demonstrating automated workflows.

Well-versed in Power Apps and how to demonstrate no-low code to support team activities and add business value.

Experience with PowerBI, including the ability to create and customize data visualizations, reports, and dashboards to derive actionable insights.

Innovative and creative approach and proactively seeks out opportunities to push boundaries.

Experience designing and delivering learning content to a variety of audiences and skill levels in a clear, enjoyable, and engaging way.

Desirable criteria

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience chipping in and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Understanding of AI and best practices for prompt engineering. Copilot for M365 experience preferred.

Core Skills Expectations :

Agile Core Practices -

Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Configuration management and release -

The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Documentation and knowledge sharing -

The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security -

The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation -

The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency -

Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation.

Source control and code management -

The practice of supervising and leading changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance -

This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific landmark (waterfall).

Coaching -

Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration -

Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to collaborate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

Facilitation -

Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Mentoring -

Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.