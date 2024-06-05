Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
You are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on strategic technology platforms using their domain expertise and developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. Being part of the Geology and Geophysics Pod you will be responsible for the healthy running of bp's G&G toolkit with a specific focus on supporting the G&G community within bp's new Technical Services India (TSI) centre to perform their jobs in an efficient way.
The role supports the Subsurface organisation, which is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. It is the cash engine of the business driving the energy transition and central in the build out of low carbon energy such as geothermal and carbon capture. The Subsurface function is critical in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. It operates a discipline-based organisation and this role falls under 'Enterprise Technology Engineering' discipline. Enterprise Technology Engineers are defined by their domain expertise and work in various parts of the organisation, developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will enable you to support immediate business needs in different areas of our business, and to grow your skills over time.
bp is a global company and the team supports a global subsurface capability. Therefore, there is a requirement to work occasional UK hours and out-of-hours support of deployments.
Within the Technology organisation, we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.
So even if a job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
