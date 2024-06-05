Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

IT&S Group



You are a digital authority bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on strategic technology platforms using their domain expertise and developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. Being part of the Geology and Geophysics Pod you will be responsible for the healthy running of bp's G&G toolkit with a specific focus on automating the testing of market solutions to facilitate efficient deployments!!

The role supports the Subsurface organisation, which is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. It is the cash engine of the business driving the energy transition and central in the build out of low carbon energy such as geothermal and carbon collection. The Subsurface function is crucial in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.

have experience of subsurface workflows and how Geologists and Geophysicists interact with other subsurface disciplines.

have practical knowledge and/or hands-on experience in Geology and Geophysics applications and how they are used within cloud solutions.

have shown experience in test automation frameworks and how they can be used to automate the testing of purchased software.

enjoy and are experienced in being part of a team using Agile principle and tools (e.g. Azure DevOps Kanban boards)

are customer-focused and a good communicator. You continually seek ways to improve user experience and productivity.

are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community.

are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.

are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. It operates a discipline-based organisation and this role falls under 'Enterprise Technology Engineering' subject area. Enterprise Technology Engineers are defined by their domain expertise and work in various parts of the organisation, developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will enable you to support immediate business needs in different areas of our business, and to grow your skills over time.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Elicit requirements for new software/functionality/pipeline at all customer levels via 1-to-1 interaction or requirements workshops.

Support the new software trial process and the full project lifecycle including global delivery and Early Life Support.

Coordinate the deployment of G&G-specific digital tools in bp’s Windows/Linux, on-prem and cloud environments. Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from these digital tools.

Test applications when a new version or a new operating system is available, update and improve the test procedures when needed. Fix software issues by working with the users, relevant support teams or vendors.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Providing insight and experience in the areas of your domain specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features, and opportunities to unlock future capabilities.

Ensure operational integrity of your managed applications, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls defined by bp Strategy.at you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by bp Strategy.

Bachelor or master degree in computer science, petroleum engineering, earth science or an appropriate degree

Or relevant equivalent work experience.

The typical candidate will possess at least 5 years of relevant experience.

Experience using Windows operating system (perform basic tasks such as transferring data, copying data, creating/editing/running executable files/scripts, etc.)

Experience with most common commercial G&G software (Petrel, Paleoscan, Bluware, etc.).

Experience in testing software (Ranorex Studio, Selenium Web Driver, TestNG, POM)

Expertise on Test Automation tool Ranorex using C# Programming language.

Experience on Test Automation using Selenium Web Driver, Page Object Model.

Hands on solid experience in Test Script design and development using C#.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external) across geographies utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Familiarity with modern programming languages and software architectures, e.g., SOA, Micro-service, or cloud native architecture.

Geology and Geophysics application workflow experience.

bp is a global company and the team supports a global subsurface capability. Therefore, there is a requirement to work occasional UK hours and out-of-hours support of deployments.

Within the Technology organisation, we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.

So even if a job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.