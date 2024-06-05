Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Stratus is bp's application platform for surface and wells specialist applications built upon Azure. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will be part of the team accountable for the ongoing optimisation and operations of the cloud platform; driving continuous improvements and automation of operations.

You are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on strategic technology platforms like Stratus, developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions.

The role supports the Subsurface organisation, which is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. It is the cash engine of the business driving the energy transition and central in the build out of low carbon energy such as geothermal and carbon collection. The Subsurface function is crucial in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.

You might be a good fit for this role if you:

have experience of subsurface systems and the complexities of supporting global customers.

have practical knowledge and/or hands-on experience in operating cloud solutions on the Azure platform.

enjoy and are experienced in being part of a team using Agile principles and tools.

are customer-focused and a good communicator. You continually seek ways to improve user experience and productivity.

are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community.

are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.

are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. It operates a discipline-based organisation and this role falls under 'Enterprise Technology Engineering' subject area. Enterprise Technology Engineers are defined by their domain expertise and work in various parts of the organisation, developing relationships with bp's strategic vendors to build market leading solutions. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will enable you to support immediate business needs in different areas of our business, and to grow your skills over time.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Continually improve the productivity of the subsurface platform with a service design focus championing the adoption of modern and efficient ways of working and tooling to make bp’s subsurface platform delivery best in class reliability:

Develop and maintain automated infrastructure scripts and tooling that enable efficient and agile development processes. This includes automating deployments, building, and testing code, and ensuring that infrastructure is secure, reliable, and scalable.

Establish and maintain continuous integration and delivery pipelines.

Collaborate closely with development teams to ensure that the DevOps tools and processes are aligned with the needs of the business. This includes solving issues and providing guidance on standard methodologies for using DevOps tools and processes.

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by bp Strategy.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master degree in computer science, petroleum engineering, earth science or an appropriate degree

Or relevant equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

The typical candidate will possess at least 5 years of relevant experience.

Strong knowledge & management experience of cloud technologies at scale

Solid understanding of digital security practises on cloud platforms.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Deep understanding of solution deployment options and cloud DevOps

Microsoft Azure and Microsoft PowerShell are critical.

Experience of working with and influencing vendors in their delivery roadmap.

Working with business analysts and stakeholders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external) across geographies utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Desirable Criteria

Management of enterprise cloud infrastructure

Proficient in modern software architectures, e.g., SOA, Micro-service, or cloud native architecture.

Experience of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure including, Image Development and Management, Resource Pooling Development and Cost management

Experience in oil and gas industry, awareness of functional/data concepts and technology stack (such as SLB, Landmark)

Familiarity with containerization, such as Docker and Kubernetes, and container orchestration in the cloud.

Working Arrangements

bp is a global company and the team supports a global subsurface capability. Therefore, there is a requirement to work UK hours 2-3 times per week and occasional out-of-hours support of deployments.

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Within the Technology organisation, we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.

So even if a job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



