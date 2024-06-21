Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Overall 9+ years of experience and 5+ years of Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

Experience with data analysis in SQL Server/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Hands on experience with Azure Data factory, databricks.

Experience working with file-based storage such as Azure Databricks.

Familiarity with DevOps principles.

Experience working in an agile IT environment.

Strong communication skills will be massively important for the role for both collaborator and delivery of the global Credit risk team. This includes technical content in a business context. Capable of data analysis and troubleshooting

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

Key Accountabilities

Support Credit Risk DevOps Manager and Technical leads in supporting End of Day jobs, Business questions.

Key resource to support business and EOD jobs in India time zone.

Point of contact for Credit Risk I&E team in India.

Coordinate with the offshore team during India hours.

Where possible identify areas for automation to support delivery of BAU and Project work items.

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s and Developers) and support teams to deliver solutions optimally and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and chip in as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help craft a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues. Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Build and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Desirable criteria

Prior experience in the energy trading or financial services industry.

Prior experience of leading End of Day data processing Jobs

Experience chipping in to the design, planning, implementation, and documentation of data services and products.

software engineering experience in solution designing & implementation using software development languages like, Python, Scala.

Experience in any enterprise scheduling Application like Stonebranch.

Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

What you can expect from us!

Our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp, you could be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which belief in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also helps employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ dedication to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers, so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.