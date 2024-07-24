Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a field based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.!

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business.!

You accept a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

MUST HAVE: Service Now GRC and UI Builder

Provide technical leadership in product lifecycle from planning, designing, installing, testing and implementing solutions.

Possess deep-knowledge and experience on ServiceNow GRC as a domain expertise who can interpret and validate technical specifications and designs with alignment to standard methodology!

Ensures effective impact analysis of all technical changes (including upgrades and patching), with consistency and conformance to ServiceNow standard processes for architecture, data, integrations and processes, as well as performing review and guidance to the development teams.

Define and review solution information assets such as user documentation

Create test plans and coordinates test activities, including unit testing, system testing, and user acceptance testing. Work with partners to plans, develops, and delivers comprehensive learning programs to drive improvement and adoption of platform! Work with wider digital teams with own deep domain expertise to support resolution of issues, incidents, problems and handle operational customer concern

Bachelor or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Certified ServiceNow System Administrator

Certified Implementation Specialist on Technology Workflow or GRC products is a plus

Certified ServiceNow Application Developer or equivalent experience

ITIL v3/v4 Certification or equivalent practical experience

Validated hands-on experience (at least 5 years) on ServiceNow platform administration focus on Technology Workflow or GRC products

Confirmed Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Good Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Hands-on experience in UI Builder.

Strong understanding in Business Rules, Workflow, Script Includes, UI Actions, Scheduled Jobs - all development and scripting aspects on the ServiceNow platform

Strong understanding of integration standards, database hierarchies, design, and implementation

Experience on web services Integration (SOAP, REST, and JSON) and good understanding of web programming (AngularJS, React, CSS, XML)

Strong problem solving skills with dedication to work in a team environment and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical customers. Experience of working in a sophisticated multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment. Keen eye for gaps, complexity reduction and simplification without compromising requirements.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



