Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

This role is in our digital Trading Analytics department, supporting the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organization. We are seeking a dedicated and guide Technical Business Analyst within our digital trading analytics portfolio!! As Business Analyst, you will be responsible for driving the delivery of data products and solutions within various workstreams in data and analytics portfolio. Your expertise in data analysis, business analysis, commodities trading, requirements elicitation, product management, analytics, and user engagement will be crucial in delivering innovative data-driven solutions that meet the needs of our customers and drive business growth!

Delivery of projects/work packages within data products portfolio, aligned with the overall company vision and goals.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including software and data engineers, product managers, business customers, to define product requirements and specifications.

Work closely with engineering teams to understand technical possibilities and constraints and translate them into product features and capabilities.

Test/provide high level assurance on data products before products are released to the wider business community.

Run the product development lifecycle, from conceptualization to launch, ensuring timely delivery, high-quality execution and help the team with prioritization of features & work items to incrementally deliver value.

Act as the main point of contact for customers, providing updates on product progress, capturing feedback, and handling expectations.

Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and standard processes in data products and leverage this knowledge to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge.

Advocate for customers by capturing feedback, conducting user research, and incorporating user-centric design principles into product development processes.

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Experience

Demonstrable experience as a Business Analyst with focus on delivery of data products or data-driven solutions within Commodities/ Energy Trading domains. Minimum 5 years of substantial work experience.

Experience of financial market data, data analytics, data modelling, data visualization are useful.

Solid grasp of data analysis and experience working with data analytics tools (incl. SQL/python), databases, and data visualization technologies (e.g., Power BI / Tableau / Other).

Strong knowledge of product management methodologies and standard processes, including product strategy, roadmap development, process modelling, agile development processes and tooling such as Azure Dev Ops or JIRA.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to gather and interpret data, identify insights, and make informed decisions.

Strong discernment and the ability to understand customer needs and map to overall vision and goals.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with multi-functional teams and influence customers at all levels of the organization.

Consistent record of successfully launching and handling data products or data-driven solutions in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with user research methodologies, usability testing, and user-centered design principles.

Ability to prioritize tasks, handle multiple projects simultaneously, and work in a multifaceted and constantly evolving environment.

Highly responsible, self-motivated individual and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of tasks assigned

Strong customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment

Good Understanding of the following:

Agile Core Practices

Configuration management and release

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Information Security Standards

Source control and code

Testing and Quality



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

