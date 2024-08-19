Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Business Analyst
This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Pricing space and for working on new projects.
You will also coordinate with both internal I&E delivery teams and external vendors to complete the various project work and BAU objectives within the agreed scope.
The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, handling, co-ordinating and delivering software solutions within Pricing landscape.
Critical to the success of this role is having excellent oral and written communication skills, to work with globally distributed team of customers, business users, architects, developers and support team, to detail and deliver solutions.
Support Pricing Product Manager and drive project planning and prioritization activities with Product Console.
Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions optimally and efficiently, following the organizational change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.
Work and chip in as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.
Identify common issues across business groups and help craft a standardized solution for all.
Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues..
Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of informative attainment or licenses.
Membership of a technical or professional body
Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent
Prior experience working with Financial Institution or Energy Trading client.
Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.
Experience with supervising tools Splunk/AppDynamics.
Expertise in running applications in container frameworks like OpenShift, Docker and Kubernetes.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
