Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Business Analyst

This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Pricing space and for working on new projects.

You will also coordinate with both internal I&E delivery teams and external vendors to complete the various project work and BAU objectives within the agreed scope.

The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, handling, co-ordinating and delivering software solutions within Pricing landscape.

Critical to the success of this role is having excellent oral and written communication skills, to work with globally distributed team of customers, business users, architects, developers and support team, to detail and deliver solutions.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



Support Pricing Product Manager and drive project planning and prioritization activities with Product Console.

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions optimally and efficiently, following the organizational change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and chip in as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help craft a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues..



EDUCATION:



Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of informative attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Energy trading (Power, Gas, LNG, Oil)

Experience of working and manipulating large Datasets. Understanding of Market Data desireable (Forward Curves, Settlement Prices, Expiry dates) and understand main use cases for pricing.

Knowledge of commodity trade lifecycle and EoD processes for Valuation and PnL reporting

Solid understanding of industry standard ETRM system, ENDUR desirable

5+ years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions. Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills. Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments. Practical experience crafting BRDs/USDs, Mock-up screens, Data flow diagrams, Visio diagrams. Experience with data analysis in Oracle/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Solid understanding of cloud computing platforms and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS or Azure.

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support.

Experience with Organisational Change and Release Management.

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

Adapts to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Prior experience working with Financial Institution or Energy Trading client.

Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.

Experience with supervising tools Splunk/AppDynamics.

Expertise in running applications in container frameworks like OpenShift, Docker and Kubernetes.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

