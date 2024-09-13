Job summary

IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a team based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Field to drive improved performance across our business.

You adopt a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective standout colleague, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Pricing services underpin the bp trading valuations process(es) through ingestion of external/internal market pricing data for the purpose of valuing trades and to enable financial reporting.

This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Pricing space and for working on new projects.

You will also coordinate with both internal I&E delivery teams and external vendors to complete the various project work you're doing and BAU objectives within the agreed scope.

The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, to design and implement software solutions within Pricing landscape.

Critical to the success of this role is having strong analytical and technical skills, to work with globally distributed team of business analysts, developers, testers and support team in designing and delivering solutions.

Support Pricing Product Manager and Technical leads in solution design and implementation of work items.!

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s, Product Manager) and support teams to deliver solutions reliably and efficiently, following the organisational change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and chip in as part of team within agile methodology with collective approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.!

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

10+ Years of experience in solution designing & implementation using software development languages like Java, Spring Boot, Microservices

Working knowledge of Cloud computing platform and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS/Docker/Kubernetes!

Experience of running applications in Unix/Linux environment!

Experience with database design, data modelling and analysis in PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Working knowledge of a continuous integration and delivery pipelines using tools like Jenkins/Ansible/Azure DevOps.

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

Practical experience creating Mock-up screens, Data flow diagrams.

Experience with data analysis in Oracle/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Working knowledge of cloud computing platforms and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS or Azure.

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support.!

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

Adapts to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.

Practical experience building user interface for complex web applications and modern JavaScript frameworks like Angular/React.

Experience working with NoSQL databases preferably Apache Cassandra.

Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.

Experience with Dataiku or PowerBI platform.

Experience developing applications in Windows/.Net environment.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



