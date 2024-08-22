Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About Us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With a presence in nearly every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing balanced solutions to meet global energy needs. Our diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals is committed to driving innovation and crafting impactful solutions.

We know that collaboration is key to success. Individuals who share our passion for innovation, who bring new points of view, and who are ready to challenge conventional thinking as we work towards achieving net zero.

Our extensive portfolio and commitment to growth and transformation position us to thrive in a digital world that’s transforming our industry, society, and the planet.

Role Overview

Are you energized by solving sophisticated business challenges at scale?

Do you envision creating intuitive, well-designed products and exceptional customer experiences?

Do you excel in dynamic environments where every moment counts?

If you’re nodding yes, then the Product Management role at bp might be just what you’re looking for.

The Opportunity

As a Product Manager at bp, you’ll be at the forefront of reimagining what’s possible. You’ll identify new opportunities for value creation and drive innovative, sustainable customer experiences through innovative technology.

In this role, you will define and develop digital products, ensuring they meet customer needs, align with our strategic goals, and incorporate the latest innovations. You’ll prioritize product features, shape product strategy and vision, and manage cost and revenue throughout the product lifecycle.

You’ll work closely with business leaders and traders to align multiple product work streams under a unified vision. Your efforts will ensure that revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met while supporting bp’s overall strategy. This is a hands-on role where you’ll take accountability for day-to-day product performance and drive continuous improvement.

Our Refining, Products, and Trading (RPT) division is bp’s oil trading arm, a fast-paced and highly profitable business with hundreds of traders globally. You’ll enhance RPT’s arbitrage and blending product, empowering traders to make informed decisions, secure more business, and drive profitability.

What We’re Looking For

Key Traits of Successful Product Leaders:

Intellectually Curious: You're comfortable navigating between big ideas and execution realities, creating strategic product visions that are both ambitious and achievable.

Effective Communicator & Influencer: You can persuade executives and clearly communicate product visions to teams, embracing diverse communication styles.

Action-Oriented: You're driven to act, making decisions and removing impediments to help your team deliver iterative value.

Customer-Focused: You build positive relationships with customers to fully understand their needs and deliver long-lasting solutions.

Lifelong Learner: You continuously seek knowledge and embrace new technologies with humility and a desire to explore.

Team Player: You collaborate with diverse teams, guiding them toward common goals and mentoring in product development.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.