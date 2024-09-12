Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

IT&S Group



A fantastic opportunity to join a truly Global and expert team with a track record for delivery and increasingly in demand across bp’s Global businesses! As BP moves from an International Oil Company to a coordinated Energy Company, within BP Customer and Products, there is a need to further simplify our ERP landscape and to respond to the constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics.

You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline which provides technology expertise and delivers enterprise scale solutions across our business. We bring deep technical specialism in the technologies and platforms which are the centre of our Digital business, and delivery expertise in the integration and operation of technologies from the global technology market. Our team works both at the core of bp, and within our businesses to unlock value from technology.

We develop, configure and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition.

We partner with Digital technology and the skills they bring to our product teams. Our success is 100% linked to the success of our Products and the experience of our customers.

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

9-11 years plus work experience with min 7 years experience as an SAP consultant; preferably with SAP Certification

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

Experience in leading functional or technical team

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must

Expert in SAP FICO module with solid grasp of FI/SD/PM integration in the area of RRB (Resource Related Billing)

Good understanding of EDI/IDocs, process codes, partner profiles

Understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, Opentext etc.

Business process knowledge on FICO, SD (RRB/ Billing) would be an added advantage

Awareness on S4Hana

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.