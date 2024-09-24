Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

LNG Trading Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

BP is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are an expert analyst with a deep level of platform expertise supporting trading application. You will work within bp’s LNG Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Titan. You will bring knowledge of CI/CD pipelines, cloud technologies, hosting models including network security, and infrastructure knowhow relating to LNG trading platforms. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

BP operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You adopt a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually improve your self-awareness and seek mentorship from others on your impact and efficiency. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

LNG Trading is part of bp’s trading business that has staff located around the globe including Pune. LNG is front and centre in bp’s plans to move to a future of lower carbon energy. The LNG business is a crucial element of this transition.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain physical architecture, access control in accordance with Digital Security mandates.

Maintain and operate cloud infrastructure including CI/CD pipelines which use a host of technologies such as Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Ansible Tower. Whilst keeping estate aligned with BP Digital Security standards.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree!

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years of hands-on experience in supporting an ETRM system, cloud infrastructure, automation pipelines and network security compliance.

Working with platform providers, network teams, and service consumers such as developers/testers design, Implement efficient CI/CD / automation pipelines.

Design and maintain release process that promote software to production in a compliant, secure and safe manner.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.