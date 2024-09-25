Job Family Group:

bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The Technology (Innovation&Engineering) team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda.

The Accounting, Reporting and Control team (ARC) delivers transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders. It provides meaningful assurance through design & operation of a robust control environment, the application of rigor and judgement and the effective operation of standard processes.

This role is responsible for supporting Trading & Shipping ARC team with their requests with regards to in-house built SAP Fiori applications: periodic reconciliation of Management Information and Management Accounting (iRec application), automated application of demarking rules to report the correct P/L on derivatives transactions to the Group (iMark application), automated application of Additional & Supplementary disclosure working calculations & postings (ASA application).

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective great teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

You will be a key player in driving future changes within the organization by understanding the vision and creating innovative concepts. This role requires a unique mix of technical and business analyst knowledge, with a strong emphasis on financial processes and SAP systems.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Support Finance Tech Lead and Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities.

Ensure operational integrity of in-house built applications, considering architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls.

Work with geographically diverse business and IT teams to deliver efficient solutions, following change management procedures for facilitating smooth and timely delivery

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate in the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.

Elicit business requirements; capture user stories and acceptance criteria, providing a clear statement of work to the technology teams.

Support SAP product council in efficient prioritization of the backlog, catering for best return on investment to the Trading & Shipping business and meet wider bp objectives & goals.

Support Trading & Shipping Tech & Operation leads in timely resolution of critical incidents and impediments.

Drive future changes by understanding the organizational vision and creating actionable concepts through design thinking.

As a domain expert provide inputs, consultancy and advice to business and technology teams to help deliver timely, pioneering solutions that would place bp as a market leader

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Essential Experience and Requirements:

IT/Finance industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Proven work experience on SAP S/4 HANA platform with specialization in SAP Finance module

Good understanding of integration with SAP P2P, O2C modules

Familiarity with UI5 (Fiori) technology

Exposure to working on Azure data hubs for data analytics

Possess a thorough understanding of general financial accounting principles.

Have a deep knowledge of financial business processes and period-end closures.

Good understanding of general taxation principles.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to provide actionable advice to development teams

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Familiar with Change and Release Management principles

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

Experience with Change Management and Release Management.

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

Adapts to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Desirable Experience:

Experience in a business using financial derivatives, ideally energy commodity trading.

Experience with Azure DevOps.

Experience with PowerBI platform.

Experience with Salesforce

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

