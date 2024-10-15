Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and the planet. With operations spanning nearly every part of the energy system, we’re leading the charge in reducing carbon emissions while developing sustainable solutions for the energy challenges ahead. Our diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals is united by a passion to solve complex problems and drive positive change.

We know we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re seeking individuals who share our passion for reinvention — people who bring fresh perspectives, ambition, and the courage to challenge conventional thinking as we work towards achieving net zero.

We believe our broad portfolio of businesses, combined with our investments in growth and transformation, will build a company that can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Together, we’ll help shape the future of energy, society, and the planet.

Role Synopsis

Do you thrive on solving complex business challenges at scale?

Do you envision creating intuitive products and customer experiences that make a real impact?

Do you want to work alongside top traders in a fast-paced environment where innovation and agility are key?

If you answered yes, then the Enterprise Technology Engineering Product Management role at bp — with a focus on business analysis — could be the perfect fit for you.

Product Management at bp is an exciting and evolving craft. It’s about reimagining the status quo, identifying new value opportunities, and delivering innovative, sustainable customer experiences through technology.

As the Product Manager, Enterprise Technology Engineer specializing in Business Analysis, you will lead the definition and development of digital products. Your role will focus on understanding customer needs, aligning product features with strategy, and driving innovation throughout the product lifecycle. This includes working closely with business leads and traders to ensure that our products not only meet revenue and customer satisfaction goals but also support bp’s broader objectives.

In the Refining, Products, and Trading (RPT) division — bp’s global oil trading arm — you’ll help build the arbitrage and blending products that empower our traders to make faster, smarter decisions. Your contributions will enable bp to capture more business and drive profitability.

Key Accountabilities and Skills

Human-Centered Approach:

Deeply understand your customer’s needs and design innovative product solutions that solve real problems.

Proven ability to translate customer insights into actionable product requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in an agile environment to launch new products and features that delight customers.

Promote user experience standard processes and customer-centric thinking within your team.

Apply agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban to build products that meet customer needs efficiently.

Business-Focused:

Work with enterprise technology engineers, product managers, and business partners to define a compelling product vision driven by customer insights and market research.

Collaborate with DevOps teams to develop and maintain digital products that deliver business value.

Provide insight into product delivery, raising and resolving issues as they arise to ensure timely launches.

Contribute to product roadmaps, using data-driven insights to inform strategic recommendations.

Manage product life cycles, define key metrics for success, and adjust strategies to drive growth and improvement.

Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile practices, with experience in data modeling and analysis using SQL and other tools.

Technology-Driven:

Partner with technology teams to ensure the development of secure, scalable, and resilient solutions that address critical business needs.

Assess opportunities for leveraging existing enterprise solutions and developing new technologies to drive growth.

Lead cross-team collaboration to ensure smooth technology integration and product functionality.

Familiarity with Design Thinking principles and experience in DevOps environments, including software development and service design.

Provide detailed functional specifications and implement data-driven cost/benefit analyses for technology solutions.

Transformational Leadership:

Lead cross-functional engineering initiatives, ensuring your teams consistently perform at a high level.

Coach and mentor teams to adopt agile approaches and remove obstacles that could impact productivity and success.

Influence partners across the organization to align with your product vision, securing resources and support to bring it to life.

Cultivate strong collaboration between engineers, UX designers, and business leaders to address core customer needs.

Demonstrate the ability to lead without formal authority, effectively guiding cross-functional teams across geographies and business units.

Key Characteristics of Senior Enterprise Technology Leaders:

Curious and Strategic : You are comfortable balancing big ideas with practical execution, crafting a clear product strategy that’s achievable and impactful.

: You are comfortable balancing big ideas with practical execution, crafting a clear product strategy that’s achievable and impactful. Effective Communicator : You can confidently influence senior leaders while clearly communicating your vision to team members and partners.

: You can confidently influence senior leaders while clearly communicating your vision to team members and partners. Committed : You are decisive and focused on delivering value through an iterative product development approach, resulting in minimum viable products that evolve into customer-loved experiences.

: You are decisive and focused on delivering value through an iterative product development approach, resulting in minimum viable products that evolve into customer-loved experiences. Customer-Focused : You care deeply about understanding and meeting customer needs, building lasting relationships that contribute.

: You care deeply about understanding and meeting customer needs, building lasting relationships that contribute. Lifelong Learner : You actively seek new knowledge and technologies, approaching unknowns with curiosity and humility.

: You actively seek new knowledge and technologies, approaching unknowns with curiosity and humility. Collaborative Teammate: You thrive in diverse teams, guiding them toward shared goals and mentoring others in enterprise technology and product development.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience.

Desirable Experience:

Experience in commodity trading, particularly physical oil trading, and developing custom solutions.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

