Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and the planet. With operations spanning nearly every part of the energy system, we’re leading the charge in reducing carbon emissions while developing sustainable solutions for the energy challenges ahead. Our diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals is united by a passion to solve complex problems and drive positive change.
We know we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re seeking individuals who share our passion for reinvention — people who bring fresh perspectives, ambition, and the courage to challenge conventional thinking as we work towards achieving net zero.
We believe our broad portfolio of businesses, combined with our investments in growth and transformation, will build a company that can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Together, we’ll help shape the future of energy, society, and the planet.
Do you thrive on solving complex business challenges at scale?
Do you envision creating intuitive products and customer experiences that make a real impact?
Do you want to work alongside top traders in a fast-paced environment where innovation and agility are key?
If you answered yes, then the Enterprise Technology Engineering Product Management role at bp — with a focus on business analysis — could be the perfect fit for you.
Product Management at bp is an exciting and evolving craft. It’s about reimagining the status quo, identifying new value opportunities, and delivering innovative, sustainable customer experiences through technology.
As the Product Manager, Enterprise Technology Engineer specializing in Business Analysis, you will lead the definition and development of digital products. Your role will focus on understanding customer needs, aligning product features with strategy, and driving innovation throughout the product lifecycle. This includes working closely with business leads and traders to ensure that our products not only meet revenue and customer satisfaction goals but also support bp’s broader objectives.
In the Refining, Products, and Trading (RPT) division — bp’s global oil trading arm — you’ll help build the arbitrage and blending products that empower our traders to make faster, smarter decisions. Your contributions will enable bp to capture more business and drive profitability.
Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience.
Experience in commodity trading, particularly physical oil trading, and developing custom solutions.
Why join our team?
