Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

IT&S Group



The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Support Finance Tech Lead and Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities (testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services)

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions optimally and efficiently, following the organisational change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Own incident management, both for major and regular problems. Handle third party development teams to resolution within the SLA. Follow up on Root Cause Analysis and drive it to completeness and sign off. Lead teams to develop solutions avoiding the re-currence.

Confident decision making, act with delegation of authority when required. Sign off authority on incident resolution, RCA documents and vendor capacity planning

Allocate tasks to vendor teams. Handle, plan, review and influence resource capacity.

Strong customer

management, develop excellent business relationship with customers, become the single PoC for SAP operational issues.

Confidently and independently make decisions when and as required, drive decision makings toward common goals while being responsible for outcomes.

Crucial role in driving a smooth transition when new SAP projects are being implemented

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all. Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.