Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. We are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. We work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. Bringing in a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. Being familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach. Being skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

Bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You accept a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective phenomenal teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

The Digital Workplace email team and service fall within the Teamwork & Productivity Platforms portfolio in Digital Workplace. The team develops and supports bp’s email services globally, spanning a hybrid infrastructure of on-premises and cloud-based services with very high availability and performance requirements. You will be a key member of the team of engineers developing and handling the company wide email service automation solution supporting a global organization at scale around 100,000 mailboxes.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide development expertise to update, enhance and maintain the current automation platform and support day-to-day operations, ensuring it meets evolving business needs. This will be done by applying development expertise in areas such as .NET, PowerShell, and API integration to refine automation processes and ensure smooth operations. You shall collaborate closely with the engineering team and Product Owners to identify areas for improvement and provide timely updates.

Debug issues with connectivity and address any performance challenges that impact the efficiency of automated systems, reducing complexity in operations. Investigate, tackle, and optimize performance by simplifying workflows and reducing operational complexity through streamlined automation.

Work with system administrators, network engineers, and other partners to ensure stable, high-performance operations.

Develop relationships and work alongside other developers on the integrated end-to-end solution where brokerage or interfaces are required with other teams and systems. You will develop brokerage interfaces and ensure flawless integration between various systems and teams for consistent service delivery.

Partner with internal teams such as ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, and third-party system teams, ensuring cohesive solution development.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring compliance with architectural, security, and policy controls refined by Strategy. You will do so by following standard methodologies in architecture and security, and adhering to policies established by the Strategy team, ensuring that all solutions align with organizational standards.

Work with the Architecture, Security, and Compliance teams to validate that all work you're doing meet vital standards and controls.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Having a Microsoft 365 or Azure certification is helpful.

Crucial Experience:

Client-focused with excellent communication skills, able to collaborate optimally with customers, including Service Owners and Engineers.

Work closely with the Architecture team to translate business requirements into scalable and efficient technical solutions.

Ability to document solutions thoroughly and provide training to ensure support teams can maintain and expand developed systems.

Self-motivated and determined, capable of working independently to deliver on project briefs.

Experienced in Agile project delivery and release management, ensuring iterative improvements and reliable delivery of new features and capabilities.

Expertise in Azure development using .NET, REST, and Microsoft Graph APIs, with an understanding of integrating PowerShell modules for automation and interface development.

Advanced API development skills, including creating, documenting, and integrating custom APIs with existing platforms and services

Good understanding of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), along with expertise in Exchange Online and related Microsoft 365 services. Entra ID SSO / SAML authentication including MSAL

Knowledge of cloud brokerage solutions for Microsoft 365 and Azure, including the creation of abstraction layers to streamline and automate service delivery.

Hands-on experience with Azure DevOps for CI/CD pipelines, project management, and deployment automation.

Proficiency with ServiceNow (SNOW) automation, including workflow orchestration and integration with external systems.

5 +Years experience in development roles.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

Proficient in Power BI especially in automating M365 reports, data transformations, and integrating with Graph API for custom solutions.

Experience with web development to provide front end UI to be compatible with automation solution and database back ends!

Desirable Criteria:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, C/C++)

Serverless' architecture for code deployment (Azure Automation)

Understanding of modern Identity Management solutions such as Saviynt, with the ability to integrate and automate identity workflows!

Exchange Online knowledge. Understanding differing objects and attributes and the capabilities of these objects.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



