Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

A hardworking and multi-functional team of IAM architects, security engineers, platform owners, and business collaborators across HR, IT operations, and compliance.

This team flourishes with collaboration, a security-first approach, and a strong dedication to automation and scalability. You’ll engage with a diverse set of federated teams, helping them integrate and mature their access governance capabilities.

We value innovation, continuous improvement, and product thinking—empowering you to lead with impact, drive adoption through streamlined experiences, and shape the future of identity governance.

You’ll be part of a supportive environment that encourages knowledge sharing, agile practices, and staying ahead of emerging IAM trends.

Let me tell you about the role

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer – Identity Governance Onboarding, you will play a critical role in helping federated teams govern their access by onboarding them onto our IGA platform.

Your mission is to make the onboarding process streamlined, scalable, and automated, ensuring teams can adopt governance capabilities with minimal effort.

This role will be part of team that drives the integration of systems into IGA, ensuring visibility, policy enforcement, and access governance maturity.

You will lead the development of self-service, BAU, and project-based onboarding strategies, allowing teams to evolve from basic governance (visibility, access reviews) to advanced governance (recertification, segregation of duties, and attestation).

What you will deliver

Supporting IGA Onboarding & Adoption – Assist in connecting applications and systems to the IGA platform through self-service, automation, or project-based onboarding, helping teams adopt governance capabilities efficiently.

Implementing Access Governance Controls – Contribute to enabling access to entitlements, supporting policy enforcement, and assisting in the implementation of governance features such as recertification, attestation, and segregation of duties (SOD).

Contributing to IGA Platform Enhancements – Participate in designing and improving features that streamline onboarding processes and make it easier for teams to integrate with the IGA platform.

Data Integration & Source Mapping – Work with senior engineers to identify and configure appropriate data sources and connectors that support identity lifecycle and governance requirements.

Supporting Compliance & Audit Activities – Help ensure that onboarding and governance activities meet compliance standards such as SOX and GDPR, and assist with access reviews and certification processes.

multi-functional Collaboration – Collaborate with IAM platform teams, HR, IT operations, and business units to understand integration needs and support onboarding efforts.

Ongoing Optimization & Feedback Loops – Monitor onboarding progress, gather feedback from collaborators, and contribute to continuous improvement of onboarding flows and governance capabilities.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.

Demonstrable experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Strong collaborator management skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

A passion for emerging technology trends, security standard methodologies, and innovation.

Essential skills

Identity & Access Management (IAM) Foundation

Hands-on experience with Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) tools such as SailPoint, Saviynt, ForgeRock, or Microsoft Entra ID Governance.

Working knowledge of identity lifecycle processes, role-based access control (RBAC), and attribute-based access control (ABAC).

Familiarity with access request workflows, entitlement reviews, and segregation of duties (SOD) concepts.

Technical & Automation Skills

Exposure to integrating applications with IGA platforms and assisting with connector development and onboarding automation.

Basic understanding of REST APIs, JSON, SCIM, and directory services for identity synchronization.

Experience writing scripts (e.g., Python, PowerShell) and working with Infrastructure as Code tools (e.g., Terraform, Ansible) to support IAM automation efforts.

Governance, Compliance & Risk Awareness

Awareness of regulatory compliance frameworks such as SOX, GDPR, ISO 27001, and NIST 800-53, and how they relate to identity governance.

Experience participating in access reviews, recertification efforts, and audit-related tasks.

Collaboration & Execution

Ability to work effectively with IAM platform teams, security teams, and business partners to support onboarding and governance activities.

Strong communication and solving skills, with a focus on translating technical requirements into actionable work.

Skills that set you apart

All engineers in our team are expected to adopt the following values and practices:

Security-First Attitude – Embed security in day-to-day IAM work, recognizing the importance of identity in modern enterprise security.

Automation-Driven Culture – Support efforts to automate IAM processes and contribute to CI/CD-enabled environments.

Collaborative Approach – Partner with multi-functional teams to understand business needs and deliver effective IAM solutions.

Agile Thinking – Participate in Agile ceremonies, contribute to sprint planning, and deliver incremental improvements to IAM capabilities.

Continuous Learning – Stay curious and proactive in learning about new IAM technologies, compliance requirements, and security standard processes.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



