Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is transforming and we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition.

Excited by building, delivering and enhancing the technical platforms that power bp’s operations. Digital Engineering are a team of technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom-built or customized software and technical platforms to bp colleagues and external users.

We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital solutions to advance the global energy transition. Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think bold and inspire a diverse team to explore, experiment and excel. You’ll take ownership for delivery and will have the opportunity to build and operate digital solutions that are at the forefront of bp’s digital transformation.

People manager or individual contributor: PM

Role Synopsis As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are leading a team creating software for BP colleagues and external users. Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems. While your role will continue to remain within Software & Platform engineering, your initial activities described below may change over time.

Key Accountabilities Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements Designing, developing, and testing custom software applications Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it! Monitoring and applying emerging technologies Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for: Ensuring the solution: Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially cost-effective and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused mindset, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Desirable Education Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

Desirable Experience and Capability Years of experience: 8 to 10 years, with a minimum of 5 to 8 years of relevant experience. Required Criteria SAP Systems Design SAP Technical Specialism SAP Systems Integration Comprehensive understanding and experience in Ariba Source to Contract processes and its relationship to complementing processes (Sourcing, Contracting, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape SAP Ariba –S2C, SLP, AN, B&I Good Functional and Technical Integration knowledge with hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape API SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG) Willingness and ability to learn Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for functional testing and CI/CD. Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others. Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise. Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language. Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units. Preferred Criteria Skills and/or experience in: Contract Management Sourcing Supplier Management Leadership and people management Agile methodologies Application Support Emerging Technology Monitoring Requirements Definition and Management Systems Development Management Business Modelling Monitoring and reporting tools User Experience Analysis Key Behaviours Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet Curious: Seeks to explore and excel Creative: Imagines the extraordinary Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



