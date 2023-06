Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (Regulatory Reporting Quality Assurance)

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

Regulatory Reporting Enterprise Technology Engineer in the bp Disciplines Model

bp is reinventing itself, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Regulatory Reporting Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a Regulatory Reporting expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer works within bp’s Trading division on the strategic Regulatory Reporting platforms. You will bring extensive knowledge of commodity and exchange trading and the use of Trading and Regulatory Reporting solutions to manage this activity. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

bp operates a discipline-based organization, and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand and grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Regulatory Reporting is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams, which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in the trading or financial division by analysing, implementing, and supporting regulatory reporting solutions and ETRM platforms.

Experience in trading regulatory reporting; understanding business transaction flow and transaction data.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably commodities SWAPS and OTC derivatives

Experience in at least one trading transaction reporting (for instance, EMIR, MIFID, MAS, ASIC or CFTR).

Ability to understand conceptual and logical data models, good knowledge of writing SQL queries and analysing the regulatory reporting data.

Solid Knowledge in creating test strategies and test plans. Working closely with the Product Owner, Delivery Lead, Business Analyst and Delivery Team to ensure that user needs and Regulatory Reporting Business requirements are understood and reflected in the test strategy and test plan.

Solid experience writing test design documentation, including test cases and scripts. Accurately and comprehensively record defects discovered during the execution of test cases.

Proficiency in conducting Functional, Integration and Performance tests and provisioning of test metrics and progress against plan.

Experience in developing automated test scripts using programming languages Java and Gherkin, and test frameworks using JAXB, BDD, Spring Templates and Hibernate

Stakeholder Management experience with expertise in facilitating triage meetings to gain agreement as to which defects will be resolved based on technical need and business importance.

Working in Agile Ways of working with all IT squads and Business Partners as One Team with One Goal.

Understanding the breadth and complexity of the regulatory reporting solution being supported, changed or tested. Contributing to the regulatory reporting solution design; and working on decomposing and prioritising the product backlog.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to the senior executive level.

Desirable Criteria

Experience working on gas, oil and power traded markets.

Experience in developing automated test scripts using programming languages Python and AWS Code Built, and test framework using AWS DevOps, AWS Serverless UI Testing, Lambda, AWS Fargate, API Testing and Postman

Knowledge of AWS services and their suitability for different types of workloads.

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee's growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



