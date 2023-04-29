Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- SAP MDG

About the role
The role of a SAP MDG functional resource is to design, configure, and implement SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) modules to meet business requirements. They will be working closely with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions. The SAP MDG functional resouce is responsible for ensuring that the master data within bp is maintained with high quality and integrity which is essential for effective decision making and business operations. They must have a strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes and experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor and Finance.
Responsibilities:
Job Requirements:
