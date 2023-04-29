Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- SAP MDG

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- SAP MDG

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- SAP MDG

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147745BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About the role
The role of a SAP MDG functional resource is to design, configure, and implement SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) modules to meet business requirements. They will be working closely with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions. The SAP MDG functional resouce is responsible for ensuring that the master data within bp is maintained with high quality and integrity which is essential for effective decision making and business operations. They must have a strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes and experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor and Finance.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions
  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements
  • Develop and execute test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional and technical specifications
  • Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions
  • Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules
  • Monitor and manage MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity
  • Lead and advise business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives
  • Co-ordinate across bp legacy systems to identify impacts and support development of solutions.
  • Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advise business stakeholders accordingly

Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
  • 5+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation
  • Strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes
  • Experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor, and Finance
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • SAP certification in MDG is a plus

About the role
The role of a SAP MDG functional resource is to design, configure, and implement SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) modules to meet business requirements. They will be working closely with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions. The SAP MDG functional resouce is responsible for ensuring that the master data within bp is maintained with high quality and integrity which is essential for effective decision making and business operations. They must have a strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes and experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor and Finance.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions
  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements
  • Develop and execute test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional and technical specifications
  • Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions
  • Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules
  • Monitor and manage MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity
  • Lead and advise business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives
  • Co-ordinate across bp legacy systems to identify impacts and support development of solutions.
  • Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advise business stakeholders accordingly

Apply Search all jobs at bp