Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- SAP MDG

Job summary

About the role

The role of a SAP MDG functional resource is to design, configure, and implement SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) modules to meet business requirements. They will be working closely with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions. The SAP MDG functional resouce is responsible for ensuring that the master data within bp is maintained with high quality and integrity which is essential for effective decision making and business operations. They must have a strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes and experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor and Finance.



Responsibilities:

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements for master data governance processes and solutions

Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements

Develop and execute test plans to ensure MDG solutions meet functional and technical specifications

Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions

Collaborate with technical teams to ensure seamless integration of MDG solutions with other SAP modules

Monitor and manage MDG processes to ensure data quality and integrity

Lead and advise business process improvement on SAP MDG enablement initiatives

Co-ordinate across bp legacy systems to identify impacts and support development of solutions.

Ability to work with and collaborate with all Teams and Individuals in the Business Teams and the SAP Teams toward developing a best practice data creation, maintenance, governance, quality and efficiencies

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in SAP MDG and advise business stakeholders accordingly

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field

5+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation

Strong understanding of master data governance concepts and processes

Experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor, and Finance

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

SAP certification in MDG is a plus

