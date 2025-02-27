Job summary

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to craft and implement outstanding Asset Management (AM)solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 EAM) you will play a substantial role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our AM solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in building a core Asset Management foundation for our ERP transformation program. You will be responsible for defining and leading business requirements from team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions efficiently meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations.

What you will deliver:

Solution Design & Implementation: Be responsible for the design and implementation of SAP EAM / IAM and related solutions aligned with business needs, ensuring they follow industry standards and best approach.

Business Process Analysis: Analyze current asset management processes, identify gaps, and recommend improvements or optimizations using SAP EAM / IAM functionalities.

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with business team members to collect business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and document them for implementation.

Configuration & Customization: Lead all aspects of the configuration and customization of SAP EAM / IAM modules, ensuring they meet specified requirements and align with business processes.

Integration & Interface Management: Lead integration points between SAP EAM and IAM modules and other systems in the landscape. Ensure detailed communication and data flow between EAM and IAM solutions and other connected systems.

Testing & Quality Assurance: Govern and support the development of test scenarios, testing procedures, and ensure the quality and functionality of the SAP EAM / IAM solution before deployment.

User Training & Support: Govern and support user training sessions to familiarize business team members with the new SAP EAM / IAM system and provide ongoing support post-implementation.

Business readiness: Collaborate with organisational change teams to ensure a smooth transition to the new SAP EAM / IAM system, mitigating resistance and improving user adoption.

Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business partners and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Supervise the performance of the system post-implementation, assemble feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring work meet expectations and timelines.

Knowledge Sharing: Share standard methodologies, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for organizational learning and improvement.

As an SAP EAM / IAM Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is essential in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Asset Management Domain Knowledge: Understanding of asset management principles, maintenance strategies, and standard processes in asset-intensive industries.

Business Process Analysis: Ability to analyze business processes, identify gaps, and propose solutions that align with business objectives.

SAP EAM Modules Mastery: In-depth knowledge of SAP EAM functionalities, including but not limited to: Equipment Master, Functional Location Hierarchy, Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Maintenance Plans, Task Lists, Bills of Material, Work Center, etc.

Configuration and Customization: Hands-on experience in configuring SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM, IAM and related modules including Fiori activation to suit specific business needs.

Integration Knowledge: Understanding of integration points between SAP EAM modules and other SAP modules (such as PM, MM, FI/CO) and external systems.

Implementation Experience: Validated experience in multiple SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM / IAM implementation projects, from requirement gathering to launch and support phases.

Customer Management: Ability to collaborate closely with business team members across various levels of the organization to assemble requirements and communicate solutions.

Team Collaboration: Capability to work multi-functionally within teams and with technical consultants for magnificent project execution.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in IT or STEM subject or equivalent education

8+ yrs of experience in SAP Plant Maintenance and EAM with minimum of 5 years experience specifically in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management and Intelligent Asset Management

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management (or equivalent) and other cloud based solutions within SAP S/4HANA Intelligent Asset Management

Knowledge of other key products in the SAP Asset Management space, including: SAP Asset Performance Management, SAP Business Network Asset Collaboration, SAP Service and Asset Manager

Expertise and configuration experience of other SAP modules including SAP MM and FICO

Knowledge of master data tools around asset management, i.e. MDG for Asset Management

Knowledge and/or experience with other key non-SAP applications within asset management: GE APM (Meridium), Primavera/Maxavera, Permit Vision (Control of Work) and Bentley Assetwise ALIM

Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



