You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class Finance solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business collaborators, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse collaborators including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 HANA Cash and Banking) you will play a critical role in handling all technical aspects of the Cash & Banking (C&B) solution. You are instrumental for the stability of the S/4HANA system landscape and the discussions and coordination of topics and issues with bp’s Service Providers and internal customers. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level. The incumbent will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity

What you will deliver:

SAP S4 Hana System Landscape

Overall accountable for S/4 HANA landscape performance and functioning.

Overlooking the transport & organisational change process in the System landscape.

Cash & Banking

Responsible for the technical delivery of the C&B Business as Usual (BAU) Services and C&B BAU Projects.

Be responsible for the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA C&B solution.

Ensure technical or functional issues related to C&B are resolved within agreed service levels.

Overlooking services provided by bp’s SWIFT Service Bureau (Bottom line).

Technical coordination with bp’s strategic banks.

Integration with Treasury Support.

Integration with bp GBS C&B Operations Teams.

Compliance and Governance

Liaison for bp Technology Leadership with regards to S/4HANA C&B system landscape and C&B Services.

Reporting the status of the S4 Hana landscape to bp I&E customers and advising customers about Priority 1 and Priority 2 incidents and the resolution status.

Handle customer relationships with bp’s business segments (Customer & Products, Production & Operations, Trading & Shipping, Gas & Low Carbon Energy).

Owner of and handling the C&B Services und myService hub (ServiceNow Configuration and Assignment Group for C&B).

Providing a status update about S4 Hana production system and C&B Hub operations during the quarterly Extraordinary Closing meetings.

System Maintenance and Support

Overlooking all platform products using the S/4HANA system.

Building a relationship with product service owners.

Handling technical reviews of SAP Early Watch Reports and the implementation of the recommendations.

Supervise the performance of SAP S4 Hana System.

Ensure technical or functional issues are resolved within agreed service levels.

Coordination with connected systems and applications, SAP and non-SAP.

Coordination the services with Sterling File Gateway Team and the SAP Process Orchestration Team.

Joining Change Approval Boards (CAB) for S4 Hana and decision maker for moving changes to production.

Leading bp’s Service Integrator for S4 Hana Basis, Product & Application Services.

Providing overall sign offs for Regression Tests and Disaster Recovery Tests.

Providing approvals for assignment of technical and functional roles in Saviyant for S4 Hana landscape.

Performing quarterly reviews of technical and functional role user assignment in Saviyant.

Critical issue point for major incidents on S4 Hana platform and for Cash & Banking issues.

Review and approve Fire Fighter Access request and logs.

Vendor and Stakeholders Management

Liaise with software vendors, service providers, and consultants to ensure smooth integration and support of the S/4HANA system and Cash & Banking solution.

Act as the main point of contact for internal customers, providing experienced advice and support for S4 Hana system and Cash & Banking.

What you will need to be successful

Technical Skills we need from you

Expert knowledge in SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Understanding of SAP Early Watch Reporting.

Familiar with SAP Transport Management.

Familiar S/4HANA Performance Management.

Validated understanding about SAP system infrastructure.

Cash & Banking Expertise

In-depth knowledge of SAP's Cash & Banking processes.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of Vendor & customer payments, Payment Collections, intercompany payment processes, Bank statement processing, Integration of AP, AR and GL modules and processes, Bank Master Data maintenance, Finance Master Data maintenance (vendors, customers, GL accounts, Cost Centres, Profit Centres.

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy

Capacity to balance multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Communication and Collaboration

Require superb communication and interpersonal skills to work optimally with multi-functional teams and collaborators.

Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.

Project Management

Shown project management skills, leading successful implementations and running project timelines.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance and accounting, information technology or a related field with expert knowledge about SAP Treasury, SAP Payment processing and cash & banking.

Certification in SAP S/4 (preferable).

Years of experience: 12-16 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Finance implementation experiences.

Skills that set you apart

Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting

ABAP debugging skills

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



