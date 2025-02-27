Job summary

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class Finance solutions in SAP. The incumbent will work alongside business collaborators, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse collaborators including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 HANA FICO Group Reporting Subject Matter Expert) you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our SAP FICO solution. You will be responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations.

What you will deliver:

SAP S4 Hana Group Reporting Implementation

Lead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting, collaborating with multi-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, scoping, and resource allocation etc.

Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP Group Reporting functionalities.

Financial Data Integration and Consolidation

Design and supervise the integration of financial data from various sources into the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module, including usage of tools like GRDC.

Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during the consolidation process while developing and maintaining consolidation rules, currency translation, and intercompany eliminations etc.

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Design and generate group-level financial, statutory and Tax reports, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, and other custom reports as required.

Guide in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis as well as supporting management with technical insights to aid strategic financial decision-making.

Compliance and Governance

Ensure consistency to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting system.

Establish and maintain financial controls, data security, and governance procedures for the platform.

System Maintenance and Support

Be responsible for the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Group Reporting

Supervise the performance of system, proactively identifying and resolving any technical or functional issues.

Collaborate and lead to address system enhancements, upgrades, and bug fixes

Process Optimisation and Improvements:

Keep tabs on the latest developments in SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting and other relevant technologies.

Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows using the capabilities of S/4HANA Group Reporting

Collaborate with stakeholders to find opportunities for automation and efficiency gains while implementing best practices and industry standards to optimize reporting and analysis.

Contribute in bps Community of Practice

Conduct training sessions and workshops for functional community, end-users and key collaborators to enhance their understanding of the module.

Act as an internal knowledge resource, hold bps intellectual property, build standard methodologies and providing guidance on financial reporting and analysis.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Thorough knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

Extensive knowledge of SAP's Financial Consolidation (FC) and Group Reporting Data Collection capabilities

In-depth knowledge and understanding of

SAP standard methodologies (1SG, 28B, 3LX & 4BV) for Group reporting

SLT & real time data replication

AIF interface and error handling

ICMR, Planning consolidations, eliminations, Global accounts, FS items, Data mapping, reporting rules & governance

MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions

GRDC and other possible mode of data load

Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Solid grasp of Initial data load and real time data replication, Consolidation monitor monitoring and batch job monitoring etc.

In-depth Knowledge of Month end quarter end processes.

Deep understanding of business partner concept, document splitting key and value mapping and cost object mapping.

Financial Expertise

Solid understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards

Ability to interpret sophisticated financial data and deliver actionable insights.

Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent critical thinking abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy

Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Project Management

Shown project management skills, leading successful implementations and handling project timelines.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.

Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.

Years of experience: 8-12 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance group reporting implementation

Skills that set you apart

Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting

ABAP debugging skills

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



