This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to craft and implement outstanding Tax solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business partners, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse collaborators including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP Tax - VAT) you will play a meaningful role in owning the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our SAP Tax solution. You will be responsible for defining and leading business requirements from business team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions optimally meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to embrace the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as the need arises to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with partners to gather business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and detail them for implementation.

Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Finish the appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team

Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.

Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business collaborators and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Supervise the performance of the system post-implementation, gather feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring work you're doing meet expectations and timelines.

Knowledge Sharing: Share standard methodologies, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for organizational learning and improvement.

As an SAP Tax Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to improve asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

What you will need to be successful

Technical Skills we need from you

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.

In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.

Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.

Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must.

Good communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.

Good partner management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).

Deep Knowledge on Tax (Indirect Tax) process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries.

Strong SAP Functional Knowledge and SAP configuration skills in SAP Tax on Sales and Purchases, Shipment costing and Intercompany Taxation.

Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs etc.

Experience on S/4 HANA implementation

Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering/ finance /MBA or equivalent education

8+ yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP FICO

Very Good understanding of S/4 HANA

Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, SSR

Knowledge on SAP Document compliance.

Good communication and verbal skills.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



