Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer - Trading Data Analytics

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Analytics Modelling Technology Engineer you are an experienced Dataiku, python and SQL practitioner with a deep level of trading data analytics expertise. Analytics Modelling Technology Engineers work within bp’s digital Trading Analytics division on the Trading Analytics and Insights Data Modelling platform, Dataiku DSS. You will bring knowledge of pre-deal analytics for commodities trading and the Dataiku Data Scince studio platform to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Analytics Modelling Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. Digital Trading Analytics (dTA) supports Trading Analytics and Insights which is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The TA&I organisation is a crucial element of this transition providing analytical market insights which inorm trading decisions across all energy commodities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience

At least 5 years of hands-on delivering front-office data analytics solutions.

Strong working knowledge of pre-deal analytics concepts across fundamental and market data for common commodities instruments (future, swap, option)

Programming experience in python (pandas dataframes) and SQL for creation of data pipelines

Strong grounding in data modelling and data management concepts including delta load patterns for efficient data processing.

Statistical modelling concepts: moving averages, linera regression

Familiarity with implementation of advanced analytical modelling techniques eg Machine Learning

Good understanding of RDBMS and SQL concepts including considerations for processing large data volumes in a performant manner

Experience of using advanced data analytics platforms (eg Dataiku DSS) for delivery of analytics models.

Familiarity with commodities supply / demand modelling (commodity balances) and fundamentals data inputs (weather, refinery production, ship tracking)

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to executive level

Desirable Criteria

Experience of formal requirements elicitation and capture into specification documents.

Formal solution design documentation including specification of acceptance citeria.

Definition of support or other operational business processes (eg data scrape onboarding) to deliver repeatable, reliable, compliant business outcomes.

Appreciation of business change tools and techniques required to assist adoption / transition to new technology solutions.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for integration to other systems or data sources

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.