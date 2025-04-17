Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Treasury Technology Team, responsible for the technical service delivery, integration, and optimization of corporate treasury applications. You will collaborate with treasury operations, finance teams, IT service management, external banking partners, system integrators, and ERP teams to ensure resilient, secure, and high-performing treasury technology solutions.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer – Treasury Applications, you will be responsible for the end-to-end technical management, integration, and service operations of core treasury platforms. You will play a meaningful role in ensuring that treasury applications, including Wall street, payment systems, and ERP-integrated cash & banking solutions, operate seamlessly and securely.

Your role will require a good mix of technical leadership, service management expertise, and treasury process knowledge, covering front, middle, and back-office treasury operations.

What You Will Deliver

Own the technical service management and operational stability of treasury applications, ensuring high availability and performance.

Supervise integration of treasury applications with payment platforms, cash & banking systems, and corporate ERP (SAP S/4HANA, ECC).

Drive automation and optimization initiatives for treasury processes, reducing manual effort and improving efficiency.

Support real-time payment processing, bank connectivity, and financial transaction security.

Collaborate with treasury teams to optimize workflows, ensuring compliance with financial regulations and risk controls.

Ensure the technical security, user access control, and compliance of treasury systems.

Act as a domain expert on front-office (trading and execution), mid-office (risk & compliance), and back-office (settlements and reporting) treasury functions.

Manage service requests, incidents, problem resolution, and change management processes for treasury applications.

Provide mentorship on system upgrades, patches, and long-term technology roadmaps.

Work with external financial institutions, treasury partners, and third-party vendors to maintain system integrations and data exchange standards.

Ensure alignment with enterprise IT service management (ITSM), governance, and cybersecurity best practices.

Mentor and support junior service engineers, ensuring best practices in treasury technology operations.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in treasury technology, service engineering, or financial systems integration.

Strong expertise in Wallstreet (or equivalent Treasury Management Systems), payment gateways, and bank integrations.

Demonstrable experience in integrating treasury applications with ERP platforms (SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, etc.).

Deep understanding of treasury operations, including front-office trading, mid-office risk management, and back-office settlements.

Experience with real-time payment processing, SWIFT messaging, and electronic banking standards.

Hands-on experience in technical service management, including ITIL frameworks, incident resolution, and system monitoring.

Solid understanding of financial risk management, regulatory compliance (SOX, IFRS, Basel III), and treasury security standard methodologies.

Experience working with cloud-based treasury solutions, API integrations, and workflow automation.

Excellent collaborator engagement skills, with the ability to collaborate with finance, IT, and external banking partners.

Desired

Certifications in Wallstreet Suite, SAP Treasury, ITIL, or Treasury Risk Management.

Experience with AI-driven analytics, cash forecasting, and automated reconciliation tools.

Knowledge of blockchain and digital ledger technologies in treasury operations.

Prior experience in regulated industries such as banking, energy, or multinational corporate finance.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to crafting a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

