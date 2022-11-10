Senior Environmental Advisor

Job summary

This role will join a multi-disciplined bp trading & shipping HSE team and will provide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability subject matter expertise. Appraising the risks and opportunities associated with both conventional and energy transition commodities and support the business development needed to enable bp's aims and ambitions as bp transitions from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.

To supplement the conventional environmental advisor skills and behaviors, it would be highly beneficial for the role holder to:

Understand external Sustainability frameworks and investment ESG standards Have awareness of trading or commercial development operations and emerging commodity markets (e.g., renewables, carbon credits, nature-based solutions) Be comfortable with ambiguity whilst working within an evolving framework that requires versatility and a varied ESG&S experience to draw on.

Key Role Accountabilities

Pre-Appraisal of traditional / new trading activity and investment, highlighting potential ESG relevance and risk.

Formal investment governance functional assurance to assess and translate/communicate residual risk for bp

Join project teams to guide ESG Due Diligence of larger ITK deals, including significant long term commercial commitments and merger/acquisition projects.

Post-Deal support to establish monitoring, management systems and reporting of ESG performance indicators.

Sustainability Strategy support, integrating bp Sustainability Strategy aims into Trading’s operations

Awareness building to enable Trading teams and Leadership to understand ESG&S factors

Participate in Non-Operated Joint Venture Risk Assurance Workshops to support assessment of Joint Venture ESG risk exposure for bp

Collaboration is key across the Trading organization (Trading Benches, Commercial Development and Leadership teams), as well as the wider bp business groups, integrators, and enablers, using these key relationships to work towards a pragmatic investment guidance decision.

Knowledge or Experience Needed

Bachelor’s degree in an engineering, environmental or science-based subject.

Knowledge of energy commodities, technologies, and global energy markets (inc. biofuels, renewable power, carbon sequestration or credits/offsets, as well as conventional oil and gas)

Awareness of environmental sustainability related processes including ecology, climate, agronomy pollution or concepts of circularity.

Awareness of key social sustainability issues including Community Rights, Human Rights and Labor Rights standards.

Familiarity with energy sector operations/assets (e.g., refineries, exploration, power stations, terminals, vessels), including operational HSE risk awareness and Management Systems.

Sustainability and Energy Sector Science & Engineering:

Commercial/Trading Operations and ESG Investment Strategy:

Awareness of the nature of trading and commercial/business development operations as a core part of the bp Business.

Appreciation of commodity trading mechanisms with regards to physical as well as financial trades and their purpose and value for bp.

Understanding of bp’s Sustainability frame and strategy – including the 20 Aims for Climate, People and Planet

Awareness of external ESG principles and reporting policies (e.g., the UN-SDGs, TCFD, GRI, CDP, SASB, UN Global Compact)

Awareness of Sustainable/Ethical Investment standards (e.g., Equator Principles, UN PRI, MSCI)



Desirable Personal Skills

Growth mindset and ability to constructively integrate into workstreams

Ability to work with limited information in newly developed and/or changing strategic frameworks – ability to develop or improve processes “on the go.”

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple dynamic deal commitments of varying complexity, time scale and significance.

Versatile and flexible Work Ethic:

Information Handling and Communication Ability:

Ability to assess, simplify and communicate large/complex concepts or numerical information.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong coaching, training, and presentation skills.

Display Integrity and Resilience:

Ability to speak up and defend position against enquiry in one-to-one, team or leadership meeting situations - Commitment to standards of integrity.

Strong influencing and persuasion skills - skilled in consensus-building.

Stakeholder Engagement Capability:

Building and maintaining relationships – particularly with a remote network.

Deliver through others without direct line accountability.

Collaborative and agile inter-discipline awareness collaborating with peers from other functional assurance fields



