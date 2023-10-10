Senior Environmental Advisor - Castellon Refinery

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a Senior Environmental, Social & Carbon Advisor!

This is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardised

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation

improving efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

building greater integration and partnership in service of our purpose.

In this role you will:

Coordinate and actively work in new projects permitting process ensuring the accurate phases progress and ensuring IPPC requirements accomplishment in the refinery.

Internal and external customers’ engagement.

New regulation impact, leading gap analysis and defining the accurate action plan to be implemented.

Broad knowledge and expertise in:

IPPC permits, being highly valuable previous experience in refining.

European, national, and local regulation in environmental aspects related to industrial emissions, water, GHG and ETS.

Waste management and circular economy, including SANDACH regulation.

Environmental technical expertise and leadership to support operational activities, providing direction and advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements.

Provide operational support to address environmental concerns, evolving BP standards and practices and emerging regulatory requirements, and supporting the assessment and mitigation of environmental risks.

Advises on the delivery of effective environmental policies and procedures, leading environmental studies and research.

Act as a technical domain authority for environmental activities, relevant requirements, and regulations.

Active supply at the local bp Sustainability Aims accomplishment.

Collaborate with Central Carbon & Social teams and Projects to provide recommendations on initiatives and work activities.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Formal education

Education in engineering (industrial, chemical, mechanical, electrical) or chemistry

Bachelor or Master Degree in Environmental Engineering or equivalent

Desirable criteria

6+ years of shown experience in new projects permitting and IPPC regulation in Environment and Energy areas.

4+ years of experience in HSE roles in oil and gas

Oil & gas or renewable background is desirable.

Experience in advocacy and new environmental regulation policies.

Good interpersonal skills

Conceptual thinking skills and independent way of working

Leadership and one teammate

Proficient in Spanish and English

Join our team!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.