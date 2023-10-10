Senior Environmental Advisor - Castellon Refinery

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Join our Team and advance your career as a Senior Environmental, Social & Carbon Advisor!
This is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Join our team!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.