Senior Environmental Advisor

Grade H Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Grade H Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.



As the Sr. Environmental Advisor for our largest refinery, you’ll be responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, while utilizing sound technical capabilities to provide day to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues. Applying your education in Engineering, Environmental Science, Chemistry, or equivalent you’ll provide technical expertise and act as a subject matter expert for our employees.

Key Accountabilities: Provides day-to-day operational support on complex environmental issues, providing advice on legislative requirements and environmental permit compliance. Identifies, assesses, and advises on environmental and compliance risk reduction measures, supporting the investigation of environmental incidents, sharing findings, and implementing corrective actions. Reviews new and updated legislation, regulation, and bp requirements, advising on the appropriate response to support continued compliance. Conducts self-verification activity of the environmental risks captured in the asset risk register, working with management to ensure the appropriate mitigations are implemented and delivered. Coordinates regulatory compliance tasks and monitors the delivery of inspection findings and requirements through relevant systems, providing expertise in support of internal and external reporting. Complies with bp's Code of Conduct and models bp’s values & behaviors. Coordinates environmental assessments and reports, and advises on risk identification, performing regular due diligence audits and conducting self-verification activity. Leads the development of key environmental procedures and programs, coordinating audits to evaluate compliance with applicable requirements. Reviews new and updated legislation, regulation, and bp requirements, advising on the appropriate response to support continued compliance. Provides recommendations for environmental innovation and improvements within engineering schemes, including the promotion of sustainable design solutions. Ensures personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviors.

Education & Experience: BS in Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Chemistry, or equivalent education is essential. Environmental based accreditations desirable. Minimum of 7 years previous environmental program management experience is essential; experience with Title V Permits, LDAR Program, BWON Program, or other similar experience, is preferred. Experience in refinery and/or chemical plant process engineering or operations is desirable. Experience working with industry coalitions and governmental regulatory agencies is desirable.

Desirable Criteria: Trained to lead Self-Assessment and Audits, Leads Change, Problem Solver, maintains environmental generalist competency, understands and observes all company and unit HSE&C policies, procedures, and guidelines. Foster effective teamwork and collaboration, ability to work outside in the refinery process operating units, ability to climb up stairs and ladders.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.