Senior Environmental & Social Advisor - Air and Carbon

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Environment & Social Advisor - Air and Carbon supports delivery of bp’s carbon and methane aims and is the technical resource for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) air quality and compliance requirements for Gulf of Mexico (GoM) deepwater oil and gas exploration, drilling, intervention, production and decommissioning activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Support delivery of bp’s carbon and methane aims.

Prepare and submit air permits and amendments and support compliance with all applicable air quality regulations for facilities and platforms.

Ensure regulatory and internal reporting requirements are fulfilled, which includes: Preparing emissions inventories, including performing emissions calculations, and annual reporting for BOEM and EPA. Preparing routine GHG and other corporate social responsibility reports.

Provide technical support and promote environmental good practices through operational support, mentorship and training. Provide guidance on regulatory requirements and compliance and internal environmental requirements. Develop, issue, and maintain procedures to ensure compliance. Work with automation and engineers to develop and implement tracking tools for assisting in compliance monitoring.

Complete management of change process to evaluate design, construction and operational changes and ensure that regulatory applicability is determined and appropriate permitting is in place.

Conduct site and system self-verifications to ensure that air requirements and commitments are being met and develop follow-up actions as necessary.

Assess performance trends and lead continuous improvement in area of expertise.

Monitor regulations and issues that may impact operations and track trends and updates on relevant government initiatives, regulations and policies. Advise management accordingly and develop proactive regulatory strategies.

Serve as a representative and leader for bp on various trade associations, industry advisory groups and at appropriate public forums, as assigned.

Mentor and provide guidance to junior members of the team.

Oversee environmental consultants, request purchase orders and approve invoices associated with third-party work.

Provides 24-hour environmental reporting support on the Environmental Duty Cell Phone on a rotational basis.

Participates in the GoM Incident Management Team (IMT) and supports regional emergency response by participating in emergency response drills and events.

Take required training, such as HUET, required for travel offshore.

Essential Criteria:

Environmental or Engineering Bachelor’s Degree.

10+ years experience in Air Quality within the Oil and Gas Sector.

Broad understanding and experience with offshore regulations and reporting requirements.

Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organization.

Comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends/themes in data.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis.

Demonstrated success in cross functional collaboration.

Courage to raise risks and issues.



Desirable Criteria:

Proven track record of successful performance management and delivery of carbon or methane activities.

Technical knowledge of operations, including offshore production, subsea, wells and exploration.

Direct field experience or significant exposure to front line field deployed staff through previous roles.

Other:

Role is based in Houston with a hybrid 60% office/40% remote work schedule.

Annual travel to offshore hubs/rigs and periodic travel to regulatory agencies or industry meetings is required.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.