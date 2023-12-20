Senior Environmental & Social Advisor (E&S)

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



The H2 Teesside (H2T) project is targeting 1GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030 – 10% of the UK governments hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030. It will produce approximately 160,000 tonnes of blue hydrogen per annum, which will displace existing natural gas consumption by industrial emitters in Teesside. H2T has been selected by the UK government as a Track-1 capture project.

HyGreen aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen production facilities in the UK. HyGreen is targeting 80MWe of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 – and targeting growth to 500 MW by 2030, delivering up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.

The Senior Environmental & Social Advisor role will be one of the primary E&S roles in the project team. The role is part of an HSSE team dedicated to ensuring the projects are delivered safely and in full compliance with the developing regulatory regime. It will support the projects described above, but may also be responsible for some cross-cutting activities that support these and other projects on Teesside and Humberside. This role may also deputise for the E&S Manager on occasion. There are a number of aspects to the projects that are “first of a kind” (FOAK) and will need a thoughtful approach to collaborate with the Regulators.

Working alongside the E&S Manager and other E&S Advisors in the HSSE team, the role will be responsible for obtaining key regulatory permits and consents for these projects: Negotiation and agreement of key regulatory permits - Environmental Permits or Planning Permission for the HyGreen project for example. Represent bp and partners to Regulators against the backdrop of a FOAK project. Experience of regulatory permitting regimes and working closely with Regulators will be vital.

Implementation of bps net zero, people and plant sustainability aims: Closely involved in promoting all of the bp sustainability aims with the project team and contractors. Heavily involved in developing and implementing a biodiversity net gain plan for these projects and future operations.

Responsible for implementation of Regulatory Compliance, Environmental & Social systems, processes and activities in service of safe, compliant and reliable BP and contractor activities.

University educated in environmental, engineering, geosciences or a related subject.

IEMA or equivalent chartership preferred

8+ years of environmental experience gained in the oil and gas or another high hazard industry.

Broad understanding of relevant UK regulatory regimes and a proven track record of working with regulators, key partners and NGOs and obtaining regulatory approval for complex new activities.

Ability to influence teams, building and maintaining productive internal and external contacts with key partners.

Management of contractors to deliver key workscopes.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organization.

Ability to effectively prioritize work on a continual basis and work in an agile manner.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



