Senior Environmental & Social Advisor G&LCE

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding E&S team. The Environmental and Social Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary teams to support the development and operation of new energy projects. Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. bp is progressing a range of new energy opportunities globally. The Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Environmental and Social (E&S) Team provides central support to business development and operations teams for these opportunities. This team is focused primarily in supporting onshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) developments and broadly G&LCE Joint Ventures (JV).

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding E&S team. The Environmental and Social Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary teams to support the development and operation of new energy projects.Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.bp is progressing a range of new energy opportunities globally. The Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Environmental and Social (E&S) Team provides central support to business development and operations teams for these opportunities. This team is focused primarily in supporting onshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) developments and broadly G&LCE Joint Ventures (JV).



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead on provision of technical environmental studies and permitting plans for business development teams in key anchor markets.

Evaluated new energy opportunities against the aims in bp’s sustainability framework.

Assist in implementation, consistency in application, gap assessments and assurance related to entity and sub-entity sustainability plans.

Oversee the delivery of surveys and studies required to support permitting, new project bids, and Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA).

Identify and own relationships with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultants) to support Environmental and Social requirements.

Engage partners and challenge project and business teams in managing risks and driving performance improvement.

Coach and support project and business leadership to assure that all E&S risks are adequately identified and addressed.

Oversee verification of E&S risks and barrier strength for business development opportunities, supporting JV assurance as required.

Act as a role model for safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Belief Framework, and ethics and compliance.

Essential Experience and Education:

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities.

Previous experience leading environmental compliance and permitting activity for projects or operations teams.

Experience managing external and internal stakeholder relationships and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Relevant experience working within US Environmental regulatory framework, global experience a plus.

Experience in renewables development projects.

Experience in biodiversity, carbon, community engagement, environmental legal compliance, environmental management, environment and social project

compliance analysis, social impact analysis, environmental justice, sustainability, waste management/circularity, Water Management, preferred.

Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

How much do we pay (Base)? $126,000 - $234,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.