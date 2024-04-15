This role is not eligible for relocation

Role synopsis:

This is a rare opportunity to take on a role as a Senior Environmental & Social Advisor within an experienced high performing team. It is an excellent chance to build broad knowledge of the oil and gas industry within an integrated energy company and gain exposure across the business life cycle. Training in support of the role will be provided. You will be supporting the team to deliver regulatory compliance, environmental and social requirements for multiple offshore operations in the North Sea. We are looking for an experienced, motivated, dynamic individual who enjoys working as part of a team in a fast-paced environment and embraces new challenges.

We recognise that there is a need for organisations like ours to think about sustainability holistically, encompassing climate and environmental concerns as well as a broader set of issues that impact society. There is also the need to follow through on our commitments and aims with timely efforts and transparency on progress. In 2020 we launched a new sustainability frame that helps us to do that.

The frame includes our net zero ambition and aims and our wider approach to environmental and social issues. It also helps to concentrate our efforts and resources where we believe we can make the most difference. It has three focus areas: get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. These include prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This is an exciting time to work for bp, as we look to transition towards Net Zero and the successful candidate will be engaged in supporting the region through this transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver and lead permit and consent applications related to production and wells with the potential for support requirements for survey activity in the North Sea in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

Lead the preparation and execution of regulatory compliance and conformance inspections and build relationships with key external stakeholders. Occasional offshore trips will be required.

Provide technical support and promote environmental good practice to sites through operational support, mentorship and training. Coach and guide on regulatory and BP environmental requirements.

Support delivery of regulatory and internal reporting requirements and ensure regulatory and internal reporting requirements are fulfilled.

Lead site and system self-verification activities and environmental risk assessments as the need arises.

Support ongoing environmental monitoring requirements in support of region license to operate.

Support the region in delivering Carbon savings and the net zero emission ambition.

Support the region in progressing workstream associated with the regional Sustainability Plan

Support performance management of environmental consultants preparing work on bp’s behalf.

Lead as a Subject Matter Expert on a E&S related topic

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in an environmental or related discipline.

Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).

Broad understanding and experience of the UK regulatory regime and knowledge of systems and reporting requirements.

Technical knowledge of operations, including offshore production, subsea, wells and exploration.

Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Validated experience in implementing environmental performance improvement; willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organization.

Desirable Criteria:

Specialist knowledge of oil and gas production operations

