Senior Equity Analyst (Technology)

Role Synopsis

Support the delivery of global share plan operation activities and technology support

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of equity operation processes and projects

Ensure consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our share plan operations processes and projects

Ensure alignment to all internal and external policies, principles, and processes

Support operational delivery of any new or updated global share plan programs and projects.

Gathering Business-User requirements and determining the architectural solution in discussions with both external partners and product managers.

Utilising Agile, DevOps as the preferred Software development methodology

Data analytics and Power BI knowledge.

Key Accountabilities

Enhancing and supporting the GEMS/Equity System for all of bp’s share plans

Working with internal and external teams on due diligence and tax support required to operate share plans globally

Delivering grants and releases for all-employee and discretionary plans

Distributing of payroll reports when shares are released to the relevant global payroll coordinators

Preparing ad-hoc and scheduled reports requested by the businesses.

Assisting with the annual processes on all-employee plan launches and discretionary awards

Being a point of contact for HR teams to address any share plan queries they may have.

Technical projects like migration, upgrades, change requests and architectural changes.

Working with internal and external compliance teams on SOX requirements.

Estimating resource and development costs required for planned projects.

Sprint planning, resource, and cost budgeting. Prioritizing tasks for the DevOps team.

Essential Education:

At least grade C or equivalent in GCSE maths

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Good experience of leading IT Projects and running offshore development teams.

Understanding and knowledge of share plans, international tax and finance reporting

Good understanding of technologies like SQL, .Net, Javascript, Sharepoint.

Need to have working experience in AWS architecture and SCRUM.

Data analytical skills and experience with data reporting tools.

DevOps experience.

Good working knowledge of MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint.

Strong analytical and numeracy skills including demonstrable experience in administering HR data and reporting.

Strong process improvement competence and meticulous attention to detail

High level of organization and a structured approach to work

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Fluent in English

Desirable criteria

Experience within a Reward function or similar

Experience in data analytics and reporting

Experience in process improvement and enhancement

Experience in project management and delivery

'One Team’ behaviours

Understanding of issues arising from data compliance and technology support

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Analysis, AWS Tools, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analytics, Data Compliance, Data Reporting, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, DevOps, Employee Rewards Programs, End-to-End Project Management, Financial Analysis Reporting, Influencing, International Taxes, Interpreting and applying tax law, JavaScript, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 15 more}



