Senior Estimating Engineer - Global Giga Projects

Job summary

As part of the Reinventing bp programme, the remit for Projects Estimating has been expanded to now include the development of estimates for bp’s portfolio of integrated energy hubs called Giga projects in global locations. Therefore, Projects Estimating are seeking to build additional capability in the Projects Estimating squad in Power and Electrical transmission systems, primarily to support the Eastern Hemisphere in Australia, Africa, Middle East and Europe.



The core accountability for the role will be the preparation of capital cost estimates and benchmarking to support the capital value process, from screening opportunities to Financial Investment Decision. Continuous engagement is required with the Project Manager, project team, finance, procurement, site estimators and other stakeholders. As part of Projects Estimating, the role will report through the function Projects Estimating Discipline Lead, and will be deployed into the Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T). The role will require flexibility to move to support other types of projects as the need requires, including hydrogen and net zero power. All estimating activities and deliverables will be carried out in accordance with the bp Cost Estimating Procedures and guidelines.

What you will deliver

Estimating - provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM), Conceptual, and Detail estimates based upon project technical scope, contracting strategy, market and schedule. Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project

Estimate Assurance - provide assurance of contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating and controls

Cost Benchmarking - utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance for Power/ Electrical transmission systems

Risk Analyses – identify and analyse project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties. Carry out (as appropriate) deterministic and Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals; communicate results.

Develop & maintain Estimating tools, templates, procedures, and guidelines

Develop Internal to ensure cost competitiveness. Support External Benchmarking Exercises

Support team with project evaluations, stage gate processes and estimating deliverables

Work with Project Team resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises

Work with cost engineer to develop project budgets

Support the development of long-term capability within the estimating discipline.

This role may include travelling as appropriate to support project requirements.

What you will need to be successful

Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent in technical field

AACE, APM or PIM qualifications an advantage

10+ years relevant industry experience in the Power/ Electrical Transmission industry

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation Power/ Electrical Transmission cost estimates.

Advanced knowledge of estimating classifications, methodologies, and techniques

Experience with lump sum projects and reimbursable contract vehicles

Able to provide technical coaching/mentoring to experienced professionals within the cost estimating discipline

Understanding of Front-End Loading concepts, engineering, and project development.

Demonstrated capability to support multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

