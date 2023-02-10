Senior Estimating Engineer - Global Giga Projects

As part of the Reinventing bp programme, the remit for Projects Estimating has been expanded to now include the development of estimates for bp’s portfolio of integrated energy hubs called Giga projects in global locations. Therefore, Projects Estimating are seeking to build additional capability in the Projects Estimating squad in Power and Electrical transmission systems, primarily to support the Eastern Hemisphere in Australia, Africa, Middle East and Europe.
The core accountability for the role will be the preparation of capital cost estimates and benchmarking to support the capital value process, from screening opportunities to Financial Investment Decision. Continuous engagement is required with the Project Manager, project team, finance, procurement, site estimators and other stakeholders. As part of Projects Estimating, the role will report through the function Projects Estimating Discipline Lead, and will be deployed into the Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T). The role will require flexibility to move to support other types of projects as the need requires, including hydrogen and net zero power. All estimating activities and deliverables will be carried out in accordance with the bp Cost Estimating Procedures and guidelines.