Grade GResponsible for delivering conceptual and detailed project cost estimates using BP tools and techniques and using sophisticated technical capabilities in preparing cost risk analysis and reporting to ensure estimates, including contractor estimates are consistent with BP estimating policy, procedures, and processes and contributing to the development of expertise within the estimating subject area & to the definition of expected BP standards.



Job Description:

Job Title: Sr Estimating Engineer

The Senior Estimating Engineer’s role includes generation of accurate capital cost estimates, and benchmarking, for major projects in the Capital Value Process. Responsibilities include estimate creation of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, resulting in a robust portfolio of industry leading projects for bp. This critical high visibility role sits in our Production and Operations (P&O) Projects organization, Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T) centralized Estimating Team. This role will involve engaging with highly capable and knowledgeable project managers, project teams, finance, supply chain and other collaborators to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling. The role will require flexibility to move to support multiple project types as the need requires to support the Resilient Hydrocarbon portfolio.

Key Results & Accountabilities

Build engineering cost estimates ranging from Order of Magnitude through to detailed Project Sanction Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan, following bp procedures and guidelines.

Preparation and implementation of the detailed standard work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring communication of the broader scope across all project stages.

Build accurate proposed cost estimate methodology effective to project stages, including identification of cost norms and unit rates required for: engineering/project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labor hours, productivities, wage rates, construction & installation, and owners’ cost.

Carry out assurance and validation of contractor developed cost estimating objectives, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate. Where required, support bid evaluations.

Prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks demonstrating the project's profitability and benefit. Own the collection and analysis of cost data.

Develop outstanding estimating objectives including cost estimating plans, basis of estimate, benchmarking and supporting materials for independent verification and project evaluations.

Facilitate cost risk analysis process (deterministic/ probabilistic Monte Carlo) to ensure that the generated unallocated provision (UAP) and additional unallocated provision (AUAP) levels are reflective of the scale and magnitude of the risks & opportunities.

Collaborating with Finance in developing accurate CAPEX outputs for economic evaluations.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Implement quality standards in support of the subject areas, embed continuous improvement & reliability within the squad.

Key challenges

Working in an agile environment with multiple work-fronts.

Experience & Expertise

10+ years relevant confirmed experience and 8 years in a cost estimating role.

Engineering/Science/Finance degree

Expertise in the preparation, analysis, and presentation of cost estimates to management and team members.

Experience of collaborating with Supply Chain on bid evaluations (Lump Sum & Reimbursable)

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) and ability to positively influence the organization

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Proficient knowledge in BP’s Cost Estimating Procedures and Processes.

AACE, APM or PIM qualifications an advantage

Required Competencies

Excellent social skills and behaviors

Excellent influencing and interpersonal skills

Taking initiative and acting as a critical part of this key team

Encouraging growth of a multicultural working environment

Ability to address, mitigate, and resolve issues efficiently

Experience of work in a multi-project environment and leading several work-fronts consecutively

Ability to direct a team of estimating resources (owners and contractors)

Ability to work with multiple collaborators and demonstrate dedication with objectives

Ability to produce outstanding quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate transparency from complexity.

Proficient with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Suite, Power BI and advantage)

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



