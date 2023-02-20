Senior Estimating Engineer Verification & Benchmarking

Job summary

This position reports to the Project Controls Verification and Benchmarking (V&B) Discipline Lead, performing independent reviews of project cost estimates, supporting project requests for cost and schedule benchmarking and providing coaching and guidance on cost risk analysis.

You will be active in driving standardization into the verification and benchmarking process and will be expected to build relationships with the wider project controls and project management communities.

Key accountabilities

Cost Estimate Review / Verification

Part of independent review team conducting CSR’s and MCE’s.

Subject matter expert reviews of all classifications of cost estimates.

Provide assurance that Project Controls procedures and guidelines are being followed.

Provide coaching to projects in probabilistic risk modeling and use of Safran Risk Analysis Software

Provide assurance that cost estimates reflect the projects risks & opportunities and align with predicted schedule outcomes.

Provide verification and insights to Project Controls leadership into project readiness to transition stage gates.

Benchmarking:

Work with cost estimators to develop appropriate analogue benchmarks for projects.

Research and review external sources of benchmarking data for suitability.

Support projects with IPA (Independent Project Analysis) reviews.

Assist project teams in collecting data for input into the benchmarking database.

Validate project data collection for benchmarking database.

Review and verification of annual cost metrics.

Coach project teams in use of historical data and analogues to provide insightful analysis to leadership.

Continuous Improvement

Document and proactively share lessons learned across projects.

Support cost estimating discipline lead in procedure and guideline updates and development of estimating templates and tools.

Support the development of review capability within the Project Controls community including mentoring and setting expectations

Stakeholder Engagement:

Regular engagement with the Project Controls Discipline Manager, project leaders senior management to provide independent insights from the MCE’s & CSR’s

Work with the Cost Estimating Discipline leads to act as focal point for the V&B squad within their communities.

Essential education:

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

10+ Years cost estimator experience with 5+ in senior roles

Cost / Schedule Risk Analysis software experience

Experience in both top down and bottoms up estimate reviews.

Advanced knowledge of estimating classifications, methodologies, and development techniques

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of senior leadership.

A deep understanding of the impact that contracting strategies, execution strategies, and planning & scheduling has on cost forecasts / estimate development

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, effectively engage and respect contributions of others.

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Excellent interpersonal skills and behaviors

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Desirable criteria

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

Knowledge of data analytics

College degree or equivalent experience

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!