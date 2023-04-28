Senior Estimator

Role Synopsis:
bp utilizes a stage gate approach to projects. At each of the early gates an estimate is required to progress the project. The deployed estimator is responsible for all aspects of standard estimating functions at the site, including but not limited to, developing internal conceptual and / or detailed estimates ranging from $1 -$100m using bp tools and techniques, providing estimate assurance on third party estimates, and cost benchmarking.
Cost estimate development includes developing estimate plans and basis, cost estimate summaries, and identifies and addresses cost estimate uncertainty and risk using probabilistic and deterministic methods. The estimator reviews contractor developed estimates to ensure the estimate is aligned to bp methodology and reflects the appropriate classification for the stage. This role will support various benchmarking activities such as data capture, validating estimates using cost metrics, and supporting site and major project benchmarking reviews.
The estimator will report to the US Estimating Lead for process and development and will be deployed to the Whiting project controls squad where the squad leader (typically the site project controls manager or site lead estimator) directs day to day activities.
Key Accountabilities:
Estimating