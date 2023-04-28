Senior Estimator

Job summary

Role Synopsis:



bp utilizes a stage gate approach to projects. At each of the early gates an estimate is required to progress the project. The deployed estimator is responsible for all aspects of standard estimating functions at the site, including but not limited to, developing internal conceptual and / or detailed estimates ranging from $1 -$100m using bp tools and techniques, providing estimate assurance on third party estimates, and cost benchmarking.



Cost estimate development includes developing estimate plans and basis, cost estimate summaries, and identifies and addresses cost estimate uncertainty and risk using probabilistic and deterministic methods. The estimator reviews contractor developed estimates to ensure the estimate is aligned to bp methodology and reflects the appropriate classification for the stage. This role will support various benchmarking activities such as data capture, validating estimates using cost metrics, and supporting site and major project benchmarking reviews.

The estimator will report to the US Estimating Lead for process and development and will be deployed to the Whiting project controls squad where the squad leader (typically the site project controls manager or site lead estimator) directs day to day activities.

Key Accountabilities:



Estimating

Provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM), Conceptual, and Detail estimates based upon project plans and schedules to the site project (and turnaround teams).

Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project.

Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

Support and validate Change Management requests

Establish craft labor rates and productivity and location factors, for estimating purposes

Provide estimating assurance to total project cost estimates along with auditing contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting

Provide estimating support and assurance to TARs and Outages

Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals and communicating the results

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating

Develop & maintain site estimating tools, templates, procedures, and guidelines

Support team with stage gated process and deliverables

Work with Project Team resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises

Direct third-party estimating resources working on behalf of bp

Provide project estimating training to non-practitioners

Provide coaching and mentoring to other estimators

Support Site Projects improvement work-streams including building and developing capability; standardizing and embedding our processes; modernizing our systems; and driving performance

Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance

Assess performance threats and opportunities against both internal and external benchmarks

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises with a third-party company

Bachelor’s / University degree in an engineering, finance, or business discipline or equivalent professional experience

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of project cost estimating methodologies and techniques within the oil and gas sector, from project concept through to project execution

Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills

Familiarity of all project controls disciplines

Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is strongly desired

Able to provide technical coaching and mentoring to experienced professionals within the project discipline