Senior Estimator - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Role Synopsis:

bp utilises a stage gate approach for projects and TARs which require AACE classified estimates at certain decision points. The Senior Estimator’s role will include; both onshore and offshore estimating, developing internal conceptual and / or detailed project estimates ranging from $1 -$100m using bp tools and techniques, supporting the preparation of TAR estimates, championing standardisation at all sites (WBS, processes, norms, etc.), support governance and verification activities, coach and mentor members of the TAR and Project controls organisation, and leads the development of benchmarking data and tools.

Site Projects operates in an agile environment whereby the Senior Estimator will report centrally for process and development and may be deployed within various sites and/or TAR squads.

Key Accountabilities:

Estimating

Work with the Site Projects and TAR event teams to develop predictable estimates aligned to the global common process, ensuring a consistent approach and methodology is employed, and suitable and consistent Estimate Plans and Basis of Estimate (BOE) are developed

Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

Support and validate Change Management requests when required

Supports the development of standard site cost norms and unit rates

Process

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating

Lead the development of standardisation activities across the portfolio, including estimating guides, work instructions, tools, WBS, and templates

Leads the rollout of a standardised processes

Support the project and TAR teams with stage gated process and deliverables

Benchmarking

Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance

Assess performance threats and opportunities against both internal and external benchmarks

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises with a third-party company

Leads gathering closeout data

People

Provide project estimating training to non-practitioners

Provide coaching and mentoring to other estimators

Governance

Supports governance and verification activities for projects and/or TARs

Supports the evaluation of threats and opportunities to determine contingency and management reserve

Supports / facilitates Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals

Essential Education/Experience:

Experienced project and/or TAR estimating practitioner within the onshore and offshore oil and gas sector

Bachelor’s / University degree in an engineering, finance, or business discipline or equivalent professional experience

Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills

Experienced with all project/TAR controls disciplines

Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is strongly desired

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12+ Years of minimum relevant experience in estimating in Oil & Gas industry.

Total years of experience:

15+ years

Travel Required: Yes, up to 50%

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

